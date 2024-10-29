Transparency Scape Introduces Brokerage Firm, Unveils InsurTech App

Raheem Akingbolu

Transparency Scape Insurance Brokers, a leading insurance brokerage firm in Nigeria who officiallyintroduced its organisation to key stakeholders, also launched the first innovative InsurTech App in Nigeria, InsurEase, to provide customers with accessible, affordable and reliable insurance policies at their convenience.

InsurEase powered by Transcape Brokers, provides real-time policy quotes and comparisons, seamless policy issuance and management, need based insurance recommendations and digital claims processing.

Transparency Scape has partnered with leading insurance companies, including Cornerstone Insurance Plc., AXA, NEM Insurance Plc., Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Custodian And Allied Insurance Limited and Bastion, to seamlessly provide various forms of insurance policies such as, Life Insurance, Comprehensive Motor Insurance, Third Party Motor Insurance, Travel Insurance, Device Insurance and many more at transparent pricing.

The organisation also partnered with the regulatory bodies, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) to ensure compliance with industry standards.

Another partner is Budpay, a global payment infrastructure company, to integrate payment gateways on the app for easy purchase of insurance.

MD and CEO, Transparency Scape Insurance Brokers, Oluseyi Ifaturoti, said: “This is a proud moment for us at Transparency Scape Insurance Brokers, as we successfully launch InsurEase, our innovative insurtech app in the Nigerian insurance market.”

“Our commitment to providing peace of mind and confidence to our clients has driven us to establish ourselves as a trusted partner for reliable and effective risk management solutions. InsurEase is a proof of our dedication, offering a convenient and accessible platform for clients to purchase affordable and reliable insurance,” she further said.

The Chief Operating Officer, Transcape Insurance Brokers, Olufela Olurin, expresses her excitement on achieving this feat in the organisation. “This is an accomplishment that seemed impossible at the initial stage of developing the app. I am incredibly proud of the team’s hard work in ensuring this day becomes a reality despite all odds,” she said.