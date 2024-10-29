Taiwan Makes Case to Join INTERPOL Ahead of November Assembly in UK

Bayo Akinloye in Taipei, Taiwan

Ahead of the 92nd session of the INTERPOL General Assembly, which will take place from November 4 to 7 this year in Glasgow, United Kingdom, the Taiwanese government is making a case for its return to INTERPOL, noting citing the Asian country’s success in tackling crime and the “dangerous” loophole of its continued exclusion.



The General Assembly is INTERPOL’s supreme governing body and comprises delegates appointed by the governments of our member countries. It meets once a year and makes all the major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods, finances, and activities programmes.



At a media parley on Monday in Taipei, Shun-Hsiung Lin, the Deputy Commissioner of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, told THISDAY and other media organisations that Taiwan needs global support to return to the INTERPOL to improve global security and reduce crime rate across the world.



The CIB deputy chief touted Taiwan’s security and safety credentials as one of the world’s safest and most secure countries. Last June, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released the 2024 Global Livability Index, with three Taiwanese cities making the list: Taipei (66th), Kaohsiung (72nd), and Taichung (74th).



However, Taiwan noted that politics is getting in the way of global security and safety, referencing the 1984 expulsion of Taiwan from INTERPOL due to China’s membership amid a controversial UN Resolution. The CIB noted that fighting crime “does not involve politics, but rather it pertains to the security and well-being of humanity.”



The European Parliament on October 24 adopted a resolution concerning the misinterpretation of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758 by the People’s Republic of China and its continuous military provocations around Taiwan by an overwhelming majority of 432 votes in favour and 60 against. The European Parliament resolution “strongly” opposed China distorting UNGA Resolution 2758 to block Taiwan’s international participation. It called on the European Union and its member states to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in relevant international organisations, including INTERPOL, WHO, ICAO and other global bodies.



The INTERPOL (International Criminal Police Organisation) facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control. It is the world’s largest international police organisation.



Lin told THISDAY that timely intelligence sharing is key to combating transnational crime and could save many lives and property.

According to the CIB, Taiwan enjoys strong law enforcement capabilities and cooperates with friendly partners in criminal investigations. Being able to exchange information in real-time is crucial to combating transnational crime.



However, Taiwan can only access critical intelligence indirectly due to its exclusion from INTERPOL. By the time that information is received, it is often outdated, creating a challenging situation that allows transnational crime to thrive and exacerbates the harm caused, said Edward Lee, the Director of the International Criminal Affairs Division at CIB.



According to Article 2 of the Constitution of the INTERPOL, one of the organisation’s aims is to ensure and promote the widest possible mutual assistance between all criminal police authorities. In recent years, transnational crime has evolved, exacerbated by the rapid advancement of information and communications technology. Criminal activities are increasingly cross-border, organised, and anonymous, with financial transactions taking place online. This puts all countries and people at risk.



To combat transnational crime, nations must work together, engage in mutual assistance, and share information, Lin pointed out.

Lin explained that Taiwan “operates its own policing and justice, financial and trading, aviation and maritime transport, and border control systems” and that with extensive experience in combating transnational crime such as telecommunication fraud, drug trafficking, cyberattacks, organised crime, and terrorism, Taiwan’s law enforcement authorities “have demonstrated their commitment to promoting peace and helping vulnerable people.”



“Combating transnational crime is a critical mission of Taiwan. As global security is interconnected, cooperation between Taiwan and INTERPOL would help make the world a safer place,” the CIB said in a recent statement seeking the return of the Asian country to INTERPOL.



The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan’s 2024 Business Climate Survey reported that the high degree of personal safety was the most attractive aspect of life and work in Taiwan to foreign business professionals, cited as the biggest attraction for eight consecutive years.



According to the Numbeo safety index, Taiwan ranks as the fourth-safest country in the world, with a crime rate that is the fourth-lowest among 146 countries, following only Andorra, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. In 2023, the Expat Insider annual survey published by InterNations ranked Taiwan the fifth most livable country—second for quality of life, eighth for safety, and first for quality of healthcare.

Lin stressed that at the moment, Taiwan’s exclusion from the INTERPOL is missing a piece in successfully combating crimes.

“Without Taiwan, the international security network is incomplete,” the CIB said.



The CIB deputy commissioner pointed out that with Taiwanese passports providing visa-free entry to more than 160 countries and areas around the world, there have been numerous cases of such passports being illegally traded or counterfeited by crime syndicates in other countries. Criminal elements in a number of countries have fraudulently used Taiwanese passports to engage in illegal activities, thereby threatening international security and seriously disrupting the global order.



However, Lin noted that currently, Taiwan can neither obtain the latest information on crimes nor share intelligence on suspects of major crimes such as fraud and drug trafficking in a timely fashion. Likewise, Taiwan is unable to provide other countries with crucial information regarding emerging criminal methods, its experiences in investigating related crimes, and details on forged passports. Taiwan’s absence hampers efforts to prevent and stop criminal activities at their source.



The deputy commissioner related a case illustrating the need to include Taiwan in INTERPOL.



In 2017, for example, after Australian national Lisa Lines allegedly convinced a lover to attack her ex-husband with an axe, seriously injuring and paralyzing him, she fled to Taiwan to hide and work. In September 2022, INTERPOL issued a red notice for Lines and a yellow notice for her young children. However, Taiwan was not notified immediately.



When Australian police approached Taiwan with a unilateral request for assistance in their investigation in October 2023 again, Taiwanese police authorities were then able to conduct an investigation and went on to alert both Australia and Palau, leading to the arrest of Lines when she travelled to Palau with her children. She was then extradited to Australia to face trial, and her children were escorted back to Australia.



In 2024, the INTERPOL Stop Internet Piracy (I-SOP) initiative sought to address copyright violations and piracy crimes, issuing a report entitled Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Awareness for Potential Digital Piracy Services. The report highlighted a Taiwanese police investigation into the illegal broadcasting of Olympic events through the Unblock Tech TV box (also known as the Anbo box). INTERPOL later asked Taiwan to share its related experiences and suggest potential measures for combating set-top box and other digital piracy services in the future so as to better protect intellectual property rights.



Taiwan is urging countries to support its participation in INTERPOL and make the global security network more comprehensive.

On June 27, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute published an article by Dr. John Coyne titled ‘Taiwan’s exclusion from INTERPOL is the world’s loss’. The article highlighted Taiwan’s strong law enforcement capabilities and important role in combating transnational crime, particularly human trafficking. Despite widespread international support, Taiwan remains unable to access INTERPOL’s intelligence databases and cooperation systems, limiting the effectiveness of cross-border crime investigations.



Granting Taiwan observer status in INTERPOL would further strengthen global security, uphold justice, and minimize the negative effects of political factors on efforts to fight crime worldwide, according to CIB’s deputy commissioner on Monday.



“We urge all countries to support Taiwan’s participation as an observer at INTERPOL’s annual assembly, enabling Taiwan’s law enforcement agencies to engage with those of member states, attend training sessions, and share expertise,” said Lin. “Taiwan remains committed to promoting security, reducing harm to people and property, and working tirelessly with the international community to combat transnational crime.”