Senate Postpones Ministerial Nominees’ Screening to Wednesday 

The Senate, on Tuesday, postponed screening of seven ministerial nominees forwarded to it last week by President Bola Tinubu.

The postponement of the screening, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, was occasioned by non-completion of documentation by some of the nominees.

Citing reasons for the postponement in a personally signed statement, the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, said the postponement was to allow the nominees to conclude all aspects of documentation and pre-screening exercise.

“The screening has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 30,” he said.

The seven ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate for confirmation by Tinubu last week include: Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment and Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Others are: Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Development; Idi Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Ata, Minister of State for Housing and Dr Suwaiba Ahmad, Minister of State for Education.

The nominees are expected to be screened and confirmed by the Senate in compliance with Section 147 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). (NAN)