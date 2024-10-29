NASU, SSANU Strike Grounds Activities in UNIBEN

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The decision by the leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) grinded activities at the University of Benin yesterday.

In a joint Congress held at the sport complex, Ugbowo Campus of the university, leadership of the unions said a monitoring committee has been constituted to ensure compliance by those affected

The national bodies of the association directed members to embark on the indefinite strike after exploring all avenues to make the federal government pay their four months’ salary arrears which have failed to yield results.

As a result of the strike, activities in the Library, Health Centre and the Sports Complex were closed to students while at the gate, it was the private security outfit contracted that were at work.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman of UNIBEN NASU, Anthony Igbinosa said: “The president said they should give us 50 per cent of what they are owing us, which is two months so we gladly left and happily told our people that we are expecting two months and let us start from somewhere.”

“18th of July till date is almost three months but at the end of the day we are told that it is the Minister of Finance that is sitting on top of the president’s directive but if the president is serious, will an appointee be sitting on his directive?’

On his part, the SSANU counterpart, Broderick Osewa told journalists that to ensure compliance, “We have decided that we should commence and there is a monitoring team that will go round and we will make sure that there is total compliance in our university.”