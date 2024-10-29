Inside the Macallan 200th Anniversary in Lagos

For two unforgettable evenings, The Macallan, the world-renowned Scottish whisky, hosted an immersive celebration for whisky patrons and lovers, offering them a journey into the legacy of its founder, Alexander Reid.

Held at Harbour Point, Lagos, the event marked the 200th anniversary of the brand and took guests through a captivating storytelling experience that chronicled Reid’s life — from his childhood and marriage to the loss of his beloved wife. Attendees were transported into the rich history of The Macallan, witnessing how Reid’s vision shaped the whisky’s enduring legacy.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of Tales of The Macallan Volume II, a rare 1949 single malt and the second release in a distinguished series that celebrates The Macallan’s pioneers and their whisky-making heritage. Encased in a stunning Lalique crystal decanter, the whisky is housed within a remarkable almanac, each chapter featuring exquisite illustrations by renowned British artist Andrew Davidson, telling Reid’s story in detail.

Crafted by The Macallan’s lead whisky maker, Euan Kennedy, Tales of The Macallan Volume II, with its 44.8% ABV, reveals an intricate blend of rich flavours: forest fruits, sweet woodsmoke, antique oak, nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla pods, subtle herbal notes, and treacle toffee. On the palate, layers of black cherries, plum jam, dark chocolate orange, almond custard pastry, ginger sponge with hints of cloves, and sweet woodsmoke unfold, leaving a long, complex, and lingering finish of sweetness and smokiness.

The event drew an elite crowd, including media personalities like Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Uti Nwachukwu; award-winning fashion designer Mai Atafo; Nigerian filmmaker Tola Odunsi; serial entrepreneur Olisa Adibua; and Francis Obozuwa, CEO of Eton House.

The evening began with a special whisky tasting experience led by The Macallan Brand Ambassadors and Educators, Daniel Atteh from Lagos and Adeyinka Adepetun from Abuja. They guided guests through the art of nosing and tasting, helping them appreciate the rich flavours and craftsmanship behind The Macallan’s prestige expressions.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil Tales of The Macallan Volume II to our Nigerian consumers,” said the Senior Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi. “This exceptional whisky is a true celebration of The Macallan’s rich heritage, craftsmanship, and legacy. It offers a unique and unforgettable experience that reflects the artistry behind each bottle. We are confident that our whisky connoisseurs in Nigeria will deeply appreciate the complexity and masterful fusion of flavours that define this rare single malt. We look forward to sharing this extraordinary journey with them.”

Other highlights of the night included a spoken word performance by Nigerian poet and writer Wana Udobang (Wana Wana), who beautifully narrated the story of Tales of The Macallan Volume II, bringing the whisky’s rich history to life through her evocative words. Guests also enjoyed an exclusive tasting dinner curated by top Nigerian Chef Benedict, whose unique dishes, infused with The Macallan, complemented the whisky’s sophisticated flavour profile.