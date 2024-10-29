Industry Icon Marvel Umoh Shares Vision for Music’s Future at Rhythm and Revenue 2024

Nigerian Music Business Executive and Public Relations Expert, Marvel Umoh delivers a visionary presentation at Rhythm & Revenue, held in Lagos. The event, tailored for emerging artistes and aspiring music professionals, provided valuable insights into navigating the ever-evolving music industry.

Marvel Umoh, co-founder of Maxtreme Inc., highlighted the vast opportunities within the global creative economy. Citing the International Labour Organization, he emphasized that creative industries employ over 30 million people worldwide. Marvel guided attendees on leveraging these prospects as music creatives and executives.

In his presentation, Marvel also explored future trends and predictions shaping the music business. Key takeaways included the increasing role of Artificial Intelligence in music creation and distribution, and artistes prioritizing direct-to-consumer (D2C) engagement. This approach enables artistes to build loyal communities and generate revenue through personalized connections.

As the co-founder of Maxtreme Inc, Marvel is leading the role in Corporate and Brand Strategy. He has worked on projects with Spotify, Rema, Asake, Boomplay Music etc showcasing his expertise in music business, digital marketing, brand management and media production.

Maxtreme Inc., under Marvel’s partnering leadership, received recognition as one of the top 100 emerging business leaders in 2023. Additionally, Marvel’s social impact initiative, “School a Child, Africa,” has supported 526 children with essential educational resources.

Marvel Umoh’s presentation at Rhythm & Revenue aimed to enlighten attendees on key trends shaping the music industry’s future, prepare music creatives for impending changes and explore evolving career paths. By sharing his expertise, Marvel empowered emerging talent with strategic insights to thrive in Nigeria’s burgeoning music landscape.