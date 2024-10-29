Address Land Degradation, Insecurity to Boost Farming, Reduce Food Prices, FG Urged

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Stakeholders in the agriculture sector have warned that unless the problems of insecurity, land degradation, and climate change are effectively tackled, the price of food stuffs will continue to get out of the reach of many people in the country.

This is just as the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi, lamented how land degradation has posed critical environmental challenges that impacted all zones in the country, stating that soil health is key to food security. The stakeholders gave the warning in Ibadan, Oyo State, at a two-day sensitisation and validation workshop on the introduction of soil health card to agricultural system in the country organised by the federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security

The National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Dr. Farouk Rabi’u Mudi, who was represented by Chief Tobias Iwuh, highlighted insecurity as a major challenge facing food production in the country, urging government at all levels to provide maximum security for farmers.

According to him, farmers are finding it difficult to go to their farms because of the fear of been kidnapped, stating that the hike in fuel prices has also contributed to food inflation and appealed for government intervention.

The National President of Small-Scale Women Farmers Organisation in Nigeria (SWOFON), Hajia Fatima Bello, represented by Prof. Udeh Nkemdilim, on her part, emphasized the need to guide farmers on how to improve soil fertility to boost up cultivation, noting that land degradation has become a big problem in the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Sabi, in his address delivered virtually, explained that the workshop was designed to deepen farmers’ knowledge, explore the regulatory and implementation frameworks, identify existing gaps, and outline a path forward to increase food production in the country, lamenting that land degradation is driven by human activities, including agricultural practices, pastoralism, deforestation, and natural processes.

He maintained that overcoming food insecurity requires coordinated efforts from stakeholders, including government, private sector, farmers’ associations, and development partners, insisting that enhancing soil health is vital for improving Nigerians’ livelihoods and achieving sustainable development.