 TAKING HEALTH CHECKS TO THE PEOPLE





TONY ADAMS writes that the Kaduna State government is embarking on a free screening of non-communicable diseases for the people



When it is said that ‘health is wealth’, many healthy people take it for granted and may not understand the truism in those three words. Some folks in good health even whine and complain of other things like lack of money or life’s other issues. Not until they visit the hospitals do they realise how ‘rich’ they are even if they are without a kobo in their pockets or millions in their bank accounts.



However, while illnesses can creep up on anyone at any time, there are preparations in order to stem it. Advice abound on good practices for a healthy life, whether it be in the form of diet, lifestyle. But one key step towards achieving a healthy life is to be aware of one’s vitals. In contemporary medical terms, it is to know one’s vitals. It is these all-important numbers that the Kaduna State government aims to give to its residents through a free screening of non-communicable diseases.



With this development, Kaduna residents would know where they stand concerning Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) like cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes. According to a statement issued by state’s Commissioner of Health, Hajiya Umma K Ahmed, over half a million residents are expected to benefit from the screening exercise. The screening which is tagged “Project 10 Million – Know Your Number, Control Your Number,” is aimed at adults from the age of 18 and would hold across the three senatorial zones of the state. In Zone One, it takes place in Zaria, Sabon Gari, Makarfi and Soba local governments; in Zone two, it holds in Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Chikun, Igabi local governments while in Zone three, it takes place in Jemaá, Kachia, Zangon Kataf, Kaura local governments



“NCDs such as hypertension and diabetes pose a serious health challenge, contributing to approximately 27% of all annual deaths in Nigeria totaling around 447,800,” said Hajiya Umma, highlighting the importance of early detection.



She said that the free screening is in line “with the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum’s (NHCF) national initiative aimed at combating the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), particularly hypertension and diabetes, in Nigeria. The designated locations include; PHCs, General Hospitals, Markets, Motor parks, Higher institutions of learning in the selected LGAs as well as State and Federal Secretariat, Government house, State house, Ministry of Health and the Primary Health Care Board. This campaign will focus on both urban and rural populations, with a special emphasis on underserved communities to ensure equitable access to free screening and treatment services. The initiative seeks to enhance public awareness, improve data collection, and foster collaboration among various healthcare stakeholders to improve overall health outcomes.”



The sad and bitter truth is that many people do not even bother about checking their vitals and hence, do not realise they have some underlying conditions that would have needed more attention. Non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes fall into this category. Importantly, the exercise would ensure early detection of persons affected by these illnesses. This in turn would allow them pursue a path of early treatment, which is always the best plan for any illness. After all, it is only what is known that can be treated.



“The likelihood of dying from these conditions between the ages of 30 and 70 is estimated at 17%, underscoring the urgent need for intervention,” said the Commissioner of Health in her statement.



“Cardiovascular diseases account for most NCD deaths (17.9 million people) annually, followed by cancers (9.3 million), chronic respiratory diseases (4.1 million), and diabetes (2.0 million including kidney disease deaths caused by diabetes). These four groups of diseases account for over 80% of all premature NCD deaths. Tobacco use, physical inactivity, the harmful use of alcohol, unhealthy diets and air pollution all increase the risk of dying from an NCD.”



After the screenings, Umma said health officials would also provide immediate counselling and referrals for individuals with abnormal results. This is a laudable effort that deserves copying by other state governments, including the federal government.



Aside from the direct importance of checking the residents’ vitals as regarding the NCDs, the free screenings would also aid governance. Firstly, the intervention exercise would serve as a data source for healthcare in the state. It would also help set the tone on how the administration can plan for healthcare. In a society which lacks data, this is a right step in the right direction. In the long run, it might even reduce the cost of healthcare on the part of the government. In fact, the commissioner stated that the exercise will also “improve data collection on the prevalence of NCDs to inform health policies and planning, prioritize underserved communities to ensure health care equity.”



While the needs and wants confronting many states surpass their resources, it is worthy to note that Kaduna through its helmsman, Senator Uba Sani, has struck a balance in how he has managed to deliver democracy goods to all sectors. He has made his mark in agriculture which he recognises as the state’s major revenue earner. He is using education, technology and entrepreneurship to touch the lives of all residents. He is also developing the mining sector, the new frontier which Nigeria is leading and in which the state has abundant natural resources. The health sector too is not lagging.



The Sani-administration’s intervention in healthcare has been quite commendable. In September, the state government via a statement from the Acting Special Adviser to Governor Sani on Project Monitoring, Implementation, and Results Delivery, Dr. Ahmed Abdullahi, announced it would reconstruct nine general hospitals that had been abandoned.



“This ambitious initiative has carefully selected three general hospitals from each Senatorial Zone to benefit equitably from the upgrades,” said Abdullah.



“The following hospitals have been earmarked for this vital project in their respective zones:Zone 1: General Hospital Ikara, ⁠General Hospital Maigana, Soba LGA; General Hospital Saminaka, Lere LGA; Zone 2:General Hospital Rigasa, Igabi LGA. ⁠General Hospital Giwa, Giwa LGA; General Hospital Sabon Tasha, Chikun LGA; General Hospital Gwantu, Sanga LGA, ⁠Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Hospital, Kafanchan, Jema’a LGA and ⁠General Hospital Kachia, Kachia LGA.” .



Some of the hospitals had been left to deteriorate for close to 20 years. They are only getting rebuilt now. It beggars the question that how had Kaduna residents been accessing healthcare before now.



The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a doctor/patient ratio of 1:600, however, according to a February 2024 report by The Lancet Medical journal. Nigeria has a doctor/patient ratio of 1:9083. While this scary development is not news anymore, it means many Nigerians do not regularly see a doctor. And the doctors too are bogged down by seeing too many patients.



Hence, while it may seem basic, this exercise of taking the medical screening tests to the people is a plus in ensuring the residents get a good chance at staying healthy. Governor Sani deserves his flowers on this.

· Adams writes from Kaduna