Police Quiz Federal Lawmaker Who Assaulted Cab Driver

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The FCT Police Command, Monday said that their team of investigators interrogated a federal lawmaker, Hon. Alexander Ikwegh, over alleged brutalisation of a Bolt driver, Mr. Stephen Abuwatseya, in a Maitama residence over the weekend.

The Command also expressed grave concern over Hon. Ikwegh’s dismissive attitude toward the office of the Inspector General of Police following the incident.

The Police Command further disclosed that after allegedly slapping the victim, the lawmaker reportedly remarked with contempt, “You can go ahead and call the Inspector General of Police,” demonstrating a troubling disregard for the authority of law enforcement.

Hon. Ikwegh who represents Aba North and South Federal Constituency of Abia State, at the National Assembly was interrogated by a team of police investigators at the Maitama Police Station.

A statement by FCT Police Command averred that Commissioner of Police, FCT, Olatunji Disu, also ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

Noting that the Command is committed to conducting an impartial investigation and ensuring justice in all cases, Disu stated that upon completion of the investigation, appropriate legal action will be taken.

According to Disu, “The FCT Police Command has received a report at the Maitama Divisional Headquarters regarding an incident involving a Bolt driver, Mr. Stephen Abuwatseya, and Hon. Alexander Ikwegh, who represents Aba North and South Federal Constituency of Abia State at the National Assembly. The incident occurred on October 27, 2024, at a residence in Zamfara Crescent, Maitama, Abuja.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that Mr. Abuwatseya was delivering a package to Hon. Ikwegh when a dispute arose concerning the method of delivery. During this altercation, Mr. Abuwatseya was reportedly assaulted physically”.