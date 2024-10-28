Okpekpe Race Organiser Hails Dikko Appointment as NSC Chairman

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organizers of the historic, Gold Label Okpekpe international 10km road race, has described the appointment of Shehu Dikko as Chairman of the National Sports Commission the best in the history of Sports Administration in Nigeria since the late Dr. Isaac Akioye’s era in the mid 1970s to the early 1980s.

Dr Akioye started the revolution that transformed Nigerian sports before the current plunge. He was the Director General of the then National Sports Commission from 1975 to 1981.

Mike Itemuagbor, one of the very few marketing gurus Nigeria has ever seen and Chief Executive Officer of Pamodzi Sports Marketing, believes President Bola Tinubu has not only scored very high marks with the return of the National Sports Commission, he has also been excellent with the appointment of Dikko as its Chairman.

“President Tinubu may have made the boldest move in recent years to revive the Sports sector and make it play its role as a development tool. Sports can be a game-changer for social and economic development.

“Sports foster community unity, promote healthy lifestyles, and create job opportunities. Sports also stimulate local economies through infrastructure development and create business opportunities through sponsorships and events. It can be a powerful tool for social change,” said Itemuagbor who started the revolution in road running events in Nigeria with the Okpekpe international 10km road race becoming the first, truly world class road race in Nigeria.

To achieve all these, a qualified individual should be head of the National Sports Commission which is the apex body responsible for regulating sports in Nigeria and Itemuagbor believes Dikko ticks all the boxes as the ‘ideal sports administrator’.

An ideal sports administrator balances leadership, strategy, and empathy. He’s skilled in managing teams, understanding sports policies, and fostering a positive environment for athletes and staff.

“He must have the vision, strong communication, and adaptability to navigate the ever-changing sports landscape and Dikko fits the bill,” said Itemuagbor who reveals the new NSC helmsman has been specially prepared for this role.

“He has worked as second Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, was head of the League Management Company as well as worked and still working in various CAF and FIFA committees. He has attended several seminars and workshops on sports administration and marketing.

“He has the marketing skills that are crucial for a sports administrator. He has the skill to promote his team, events, and organization effectively and this includes understanding digital marketing, brand management, and audience engagement. Dikko is savvy with social media, sponsorships, and public relations.”

Itemuagbor believes the appointment of Dikko will help many sports promoters in Nigeria who may have been thinking of quitting following the toxic environment some past Sports Ministers have created and which has affected effective marketing.

He says he has been re-energized to continue with his pace-setting role in road running events in Nigeria, a role which has birthed two World Athletics Label road races and as many as 17 others recognized by the international governing body for the sport.

“The anticipated positive environment Dikko’s appointment will create has renewed by determination to continue to lead as the prime promoter of a road running event, the Okpekpe international 10km road race which is the first in West Africa to have its race course measured by a World Athletics accredited course measurer.

“The race is also the first to be granted a label status in 2015, just eight years after World Athletics started classifying its road running events with world class status,” he added.