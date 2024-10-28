  • Monday, 28th October, 2024

Manchester United Part Ways with Erik Ten Hag

Breaking | 4 hours ago

Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag following the club’s poor start to the season.

Ten Hag’s final game was Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham that left the club 14th in the Premier League with just three wins from their opening nine matches.

United are also 21st of 36 teams in the Europa League table, having drawn their three opening fixtures.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, who joined the club as Ten Hag’s assistant last summer, has been named as interim manager.

The club said Van Nistelrooy would be in charge “while a permanent head coach is recruited”.

Club sources told BBC Sports that this was a difficult decision but a unanimous one and Ten Hag was informed of the decision by the club’s board Monday morning.

The club triggered a one-year extension in Ten Hag’s contract following May’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester City but just over three months later he has been dismissed after overseeing United’s second worst start to a Premier League campaign.

United are now seeking their sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.