LOTUS Bank Wins  Global Retail Banking Innovation, BAFI Awards

LOTUS Bank, one of Nigeria’s fastest growing non-interest bank, has been awarded the Best Financial Inclusion Initiative and Debit Card of the Year at the Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2024 held in Singapore.

Also, the bank has received the Ethical Banking Leadership Award of the Year at the Banks and other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

These accolades celebrate LOTUS Bank’s commitment to innovation in financial services and its dedication to ethical banking practices that prioritize the needs of all customers. LOTUS Bank true to its mission has 56 footprints all over Nigeria.

The Managing Director, LOTUS Bank, Mrs. Kafilat Araoye, expressed pride in these achievements, stating: “We are honoured to receive these awards, which validate our efforts to make banking accessible for everyone. Our team’s dedication to developing products that cater to the needs of diverse communities drives our mission forward.”

“Winning the Ethical Leadership Award at the Businessday’s BAFI Awards is particularly significant for us. It underscores our commitment to transparency and integrity in all our operations.”

“We believe that ethical banking is essential for sustainable growth, and we will continue to lead by example in the industry”, Araoye commented.

“LOTUS Bank’s innovative approach to enhancing access to banking services for underserved communities were highlighted in the Best Financial Inclusion Initiative award. The bank’s flagship debit card program has also been celebrated for its user-friendly features, aimed at empowering clients with greater control over their finances. It was the card used for onboarding athletes from all over Africa at the recent Federation of Africa students Games (FASU) and the Nigeria Medical Students Association Games (NIMSA) which LOTUS Bank sponsored recently,” added Araoye.

LOTUS Bank is dedicated to fostering an inclusive financial ecosystem that aligns with its core values of integrity, innovation, and community empowerment. These recent accolades are a testament to the bank’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its commitment to making a positive impact in the financial sector.