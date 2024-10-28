How Zobis Cable Boss, Ezeobi, is Positioning Anambra on Global Manufacturing Map

Every generation has its visionaries – individuals whose achievements redefine the narratives of their time – pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in various spheres of human endeavor, Kasim Sumaina, writes on the impact of John Ezeobi on electrical world.

John Ezeobi, founder and CEO of Zobis Electrical Wires and Cables Company, is charting a path of creating employment for the teeming youth population and positioning Anambra State on the global manufacturing map.

Ezeobi from Nnewi South LGA Anambra State, embodies a bold spirit, having built a formidable business empire from almost nothing. At the age of 22, with just N1, 350 in 2006, he entered the world of trading.

While most of his peers were content with remaining traders or at best importers, Ezeobi had a vision that transcended mere buying and selling. He dreamt of creating employment, just like Chief Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson Group. He believes that his home state of Anambra has all it takes to be a manufacturing hub of the world.

Through grit and perseverance, Ezeobi nurtured the Zobis brand, transforming it into one of the leading names in cable manufacturing across Africa. His companies, Zobis Electrical Wires and Cables and John Zobis Engineering, are now benchmarks in both manufacturing and construction, with their products and services increasingly sought after by oil servicing companies, the military, and other major organizations. The story of Zobis is one of rising against the odds, a proof that one can surely make it when vision meets hard work.

At 40 years old, Ezeobi stands at the forefront of a new generation of Nigerian industrialists—young, innovative, and fearless. His understanding of market demands, coupled with his inventive approach to business, has allowed him to develop products that satisfy the taste of consumers and fill critical gaps in the industrial supply chain.

His company, sitting on 400 plots of land, already manufactures high and low-voltage cables. Yet, for Zobis, this is just the beginning. His sights are set on even greater things. Plans are already in place to expand the factory’s capacity to 1,000 metric tonnes, creating jobs for about a thousand people. His vision doesn’t stop there: he is preparing to enter the production of fiber optic cables and submarine cables, aiming to make Africa a global hub for cable manufacturing.

But Zobis is not only focused on cables. His ambitions span beyond the immediate, encompassing the development of electrical components such as fuses, voltage regulators, wiring harnesses, surge protectors, and bulbs. In the long run, his company aims to manufacture components like electric meters, striving to become Africa’s answer to the Prysmian Group, the world’s largest cable manufacturer.

He is inspired in business by the likes of Chief Innocent Chukwuma, the mastermind behind Innoson Motors. Of course, it is common knowledge that Innoson’ story is that of audacity, creativity, and a relentless pursuit of innovation, all qualities that have elevated him to become Nigeria’s premier car manufacturer and one of Africa’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.

What makes Innoson remarkable is not just his ability to think outside the box but his tenacity in executing ideas that many would consider far too ambitious. He started as a humble motorcycle trader but rapidly advanced through sheer determination and vision, making his mark on the global stage.

Today, Innoson Motors is synonymous with Nigerian ingenuity as the number one vehicle manufacturing company in Nigeria, producing vehicles that are celebrated across Africa.

Despite his accomplishments, Innoson remains as driven as ever, promising to continue exploring the untapped potential of his mind, refusing to rest until every idea he has is brought to life. Like Innoson, so is Zobis.

Discussing his vision for Zobis, Ezeobi eloquently puts it: “We have a vision of a bigger place.” This vision isn’t just confined to expanding his manufacturing footprint. He’s also investing heavily in distribution, with large-scale malls under construction in Lagos and Abuja, designed to serve as one-stop shops for his products. These are not just ordinary commercial centers but strategic footholds that will give Zobis a presence in key business hubs across Nigeria, while also opening up opportunities for expansion into other African markets, including Ghana and Senegal.

For Ezeobi, the goal is not merely to build factories and infrastructure. His true focus lies in the quality of the products he manufactures, ensuring that they meet the highest international standards.

In his view, any venture that falls short of this is a wasted opportunity. This attention to quality is what drives his every move, and it is why he has also set his sights on the real estate and construction industries, where his ideas are nothing short of revolutionary. His life, characterized by a relentless pursuit of excellence, is a clear indication of why he has achieved so much at such a young age.

In many ways, both Innoson and Zobis epitomize the entrepreneurial spirit that Nigeria, and indeed Africa, so desperately needs. Their stories serve as reminders that with vision, determination, and the courage to take risks, anyone can transform a humble idea into a world-class enterprise. They are proof that even in the face of daunting challenges, one can forge ahead and build empires that not only provide jobs but also boost the economy and elevate the standing of an entire nation on the world stage.