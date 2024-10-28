House Expresses Concern Over Unethical Conduct of Member Who Assaulted Cab Driver

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has expressed concern over unethical conduct of one of its member, Hon. Alex Ikwechegh.

Ikwechegh who is representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency in the was seen in a video for assaulting a bolt driver and boasting that he would ensure he disappeared without any trace.

But the spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi in a statement issued Monday said the Green Chamber was monitoring the reports in the media.

He said: “The House of Representatives is monitoring media reports concerning an alleged incident involving Rep. Alex Ikwechegh (APGA, Abia). These reports, which have garnered widespread media coverage and public attention, detail accusations of a physical confrontation with an e-hailing driver, Citizen Stephen Abuwatseya, and the use of threatening language.

“The 10th Assembly, House of Representatives, takes these allegations very seriously. As elected officials, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethical conduct and accountability in our official engagements and privately.

“Any behaviour that falls short of these standards is a matter of concern, and we are committed to addressing such issues with the utmost seriousness.

“We are aware that the matter is now before the Nigeria Police, and we urge the public to allow the due process of investigation to unfold.

“We remain dedicated to upholding the values of accountability, transparency, and ethical behavior that define the 10th Assembly, House of Representatives. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”