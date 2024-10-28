Blackout in North: Tinubu Expresses Concern, Orders Speedy Restoration of Power

*Summons power minister, NSA

.Directs long term solution to electricity problem

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed concern over the blackout in the northern region of Nigeria in the last week.

He is now leading efforts to end the disruption that has paralysed social and economic activities by summoning the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The President, according to a release issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has directed the Minister of Power and relevant agencies to speed up the pace of work to restore electricity to all the affected states in the North.

President Tinubu is saddened by the reports of vandalism and wilful destruction of power infrastructure and other public assets that caused the unfortunate blackout.

In a meeting with the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, who briefed on efforts made by the Transmission Company of Nigeria to repair the damaged Shiroro-Kaduna transmission lines, the President directed a long-term solution to the problem.

President Tinubu charged TCN engineers not to relent in bringing immediate relief to the people who need electricity to sustain their social and economic activities.

To ensure that restoration work continues unhindered, President Tinubu also directed the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to work with the Army and Air Force to deploy adequate security personnel, including aerial cover, to protect the engineers who are fixing the damaged transmission line.

The President implored traditional rulers, community leaders, and other leaders of thought to work with security agencies to protect public assets and infrastructure.

According to President Tinubu, government will no longer condone deliberate sabotage and destruction of public utilities.