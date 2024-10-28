Bagudu: With 1,768-km Lagos-Calabar, Sokoto-Badagry Highways, Tinubu Delivering on Infrastructure

*Projects to boost economy, poverty alleviation, others, say Umahi, Idris

James Emejo in Abuja

With the commencement of construction on the 700-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has declared that President Bola Tinubu is currently fulfilling his campaign promise on infrastructural development across the country.



Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, and Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris, also commended Tinubu for prioritising the two road projects which they believed will usher in economic prosperity for citizens of affected states and the economy, in general, particularly farmers and traders along the road corridors.



The trio spoke separately at the weekend during the inauguration of the Kebbi State section of the superhighway in Gulumbe.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway runs from Victoria Island, in Lagos State, to Calabar, in Cross River State. The highway will pass through several states, including Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom Sate, before ending in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.



Similarly, the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry road begins from Illela town, in Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State, and is expected to transverse seven states, including Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos.

Bagudu said the project was memorable because it fulfilled Tinubu’s campaign promise to be president of all parts of Nigeria by spreading infrastructure to all the zones.



He said, “Mr. President inaugurated the Lagos-Badagry Coastal Highway in Lagos in May. Now, the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway’s construction has started from Ilela in Sokoto State and Gulumbe in Kebbi State.

“Despite the current economic challenges, President Bola Tinubu has insisted on investing in the future of Nigeria by implementing infrastructural projects that would guarantee sustainable and inclusive economic development.”

The minister pointed out that the construction of the superhighway showed that the president was a visionary leader who decided to invest in the country’s future, despite the prevailing economic challenges.

Bagudu congratulated the Kebbi State governor, saying his leadership has attracted significant federal infrastructure to the state in his short time in office.



Bagudu added, “This road will enhance economic activities, including agriculture, commerce and mining in Kebbi State.”

He said the recent launch of the road construction in Ilela was evidence of the improved security situation under Tinubu’s watch, and explained that the area was unsafe until recently.

He said, “It shows we have turned the bend.”

On his part, Umahi enumerated the road infrastructure’s benefits, including improved security through lights and cameras, adding that this would enhance the construction of 68 dams for agricultural irrigation.

He explained that the superhighway would be stone-based and have a red line to benefit people along the corridor.

The minister said Tinubu had directed that the construction be speeded up so he could inaugurate some of its completed sections by next year.

Idris, who represented Tinubu at the inauguration, described it as a historic project that would serve the people’s economic interest.

He said, “I wish to congratulate the people of my state for this massive road project. It will boost our agricultural activities, as more dams will be built along the corridor.”

He stated that the president had assured the North-west zone of more democratic dividends through the provision of developmental projects that would directly impact people’s lives.

The project was conceived over 40 years ago during President Shehu Shagari’s administration, but was abandoned by subsequent administrations.