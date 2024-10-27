Tinubu Rejoices With Luong Cuong On Election As Vietnam President 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warmest congratulations to President Luong Cuong of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on his historic election to the esteemed leadership position by the parliament.

Cuong, 67, has served in the Vietnamese army for over 40 years and has been a Politburo member since 2021.

The president, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, welcomed President Cuong’s post-election promise to promote Vietnam “as a friend, a trusted partner, an active and responsible member of the international community”.

President Tinubu reaffirmed that the enduring warmth and friendliness of the relations between Nigeria and Vietnam, as evidenced by the steady growth in trade and cultural exchange, are rooted in a shared commitment to fostering a more peaceful world.

The president assured the Vietnamese leader of Nigeria’s commitment to improving bilateral relations across various sectors, including trade, agriculture, food production, education and cultural and technological exchange.

President Tinubu hoped for President Cuong’s successful leadership in serving his people and humanity.