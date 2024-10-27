  • Sunday, 27th October, 2024

Tinubu Rejoices With Luong Cuong On Election As Vietnam President 

Nigeria | 10 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warmest congratulations to President Luong Cuong of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on his historic election to the esteemed leadership position by the parliament.

Cuong, 67, has served in the Vietnamese army for over 40 years and has been a Politburo member since 2021.

The president, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy,  Bayo Onanuga, welcomed President Cuong’s post-election promise to promote Vietnam “as a friend, a trusted partner, an active and responsible member of the international community”.

President Tinubu reaffirmed that the enduring warmth and friendliness of the relations between Nigeria and Vietnam, as evidenced by the steady growth in trade and cultural exchange, are rooted in a shared commitment to fostering a more peaceful world.

The president assured the Vietnamese leader of Nigeria’s commitment to improving bilateral relations across various sectors, including trade, agriculture, food production, education and cultural and technological exchange.

President Tinubu hoped for President Cuong’s successful leadership in serving his people and humanity.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.