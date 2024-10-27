NASU, SSANU Begin Indefinite Strike Over Withheld Salaries

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of non teaching staff unions in universities, comprising the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has directed its members to commence a nationwide indefinite strike from Monday over the non payment of their four months withheld salaries.

The strike, according to the leaders of the two unions, would start Sunday night of October 27, 2024.

JAC, in a circular to all branch chairmen of NASU and SSANU in the universities and inter-university centres, with the title: ‘Latest development in respect of the withheld four (4) months salaries’, and signed by Prince Peters Adeyemi, General Secretary of NASU and Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, SSANU President, explained that the timing of the action was for effective co-ordination and for both unions to be on the same page.

JAC regretted that despite President Bola Tinubu’s approval for the 50 per cent of the four months withheld salaries to be paid, the alleged inaction of the Minister of Finance raised question about the government’s commitment to resolving the issue.

According to the circular, “It is on record that JAC of NASU and SSANU has issued multiple notices to the government to redress this ugly situation. However, the sincerity of government to our cause is in doubt.

“However, the Trade Group Council Meeting of NASU branches in the universities and inter-university centres has been scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 23rd and Thursday, 24th October 2024 at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, and the arrangements for the meeting already concluded.

“In view of this, the leadership of JAC has decided that the effective date for the strike be moved to mid-night of Sunday, 27th October, 2024, to allow the branch officers of NASU to be on ground before commencing on the strike.

“We have to do this strategic change in timing for effective co-ordination and for both unions to be on the same page.

“We express our deepest appreciation for your steadfast commitment to the leadership and we affirm our determination to persist in this struggle until ultimate victory is secured.”