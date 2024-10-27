MNJTF Faults ISWAP Claims of Providing Protection, Enforcing Islamic Law in Lake Chad Communities 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), yesterday dismissed claims by ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists that they have peaceful coexistence with communities in the Lake Chad region.

MNJTF described as false and misleading information a footage by ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists on the TikTok account of Albanarwy 1446, also known as ibn Abubakar Albanarwy.

The MNJTF also averred that these terrorist groups have been propagating a distorted narrative, falsely portraying a harmonious relationship between the communities in the Lake Chad region and themselves.

Chief Military Information Officer, HQ MNJTF, N’Djamena, Chad, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, said the terrorist groups claimed to offer protection and enforce strict Sharia law, which misrepresents the reality of their actions and intentions.

According to him, “the manipulated footage features farmers, herders and fishermen speaking in Hausa, falsely emphasising their purported harmonious relationship with ISWAP/ Boko Haram terrorists. The report also contained some unimaginable and not well-couched falsehoods targeted at whipping up emotions and creating the illusion that the terrorist groups are protecting lives and property in the Lake Chad region.

“The MNJTF wishes to state categorically that the footage is intended to mislead and manipulate public opinion while concealing the horrific acts they have been committing against innocent populace in the region”.

Osoba revealed that the MNJTF had documented numerous instances of forced displacement, brutal killings, kidnappings, and other heinous acts perpetrated by ISWAP/Boko Haram Terrorists, which inflicted fear and suffering among the local communities.

He averred that contrary to the false portrayal of peaceful coexistence, the MNJTF is actively engaged in stabilising the area, providing genuine protection to civilians, and creating conditions conducive to sustainable peace and development.

“Additionally, the ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists, rather than acting as protectors, have devastated local economies by restricting freedom of movement and disrupting farming, fishing, and trade. In contrast, the MNJTF is actively collaborating with regional partners and national forces to stabilize the region, provide genuine civilian protection, and create conditions conducive to sustainable peace and development,” the MNJTF spokesperson said.

This mission, he stated, was not merely a duty but a solemn promise to the people the MNJTF was committed to safeguarding.

According to him, MNJTF has recorded significant progress, adding that more than 30,000 refugees and internally displaced persons have been successfully repatriated to their communities.

He added that normalcy has been restored in places like Kirawa, Banki, Cross Kukawa, Baga, and other smaller communities, while efforts were made to support IDPs in Baraou in Niger, Amchide in Cameroon, and Bagatolorom as well as Litri in Chad.