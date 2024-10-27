Babajide Akeredolu: The Lessons and Transience of Power

Power is transient. At this point, this truth only floats on top of the heads of some people; it never really settles. Consider the case of Babajide Akeredolu, whose late father, Rotimi Akeredolu, was Ondo State governor. During that period, Babajide was the top dog. But now, things have changed.

When Babajide was appointed as Director-General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit by his late father, he fully stepped into a position of considerable influence. His role gave him significant sway in Ondo State and his name became synonymous with authority. His connections also became vital for anyone seeking to get things done.

In the height of his father’s tenure, Babajide’s power grew as he became the go-to person for political and administrative matters. With aides on his right-hand side, friends on the left, and associates going before him, Babajide’s influence seemed unshakeable. This network of support not only elevated his status but also amplified his ability to walk through the corridors of power with ease and do as he wish.

But as his father’s health declined, the dynamics began to shift dramatically. The support that once enveloped Babajide started to wane, and his once-vibrant presence grew noticeably subdued. The aides and friends who once flocked to him began to vanish, one person after another, leaving him in a quieter, more isolated existence.

Now, the political tenure of the great Akeredolu has ended and the man himself has crossed to the other side. And Babajide has retreated into a more private life, far removed from the political limelight. This change has prompted speculation about the authenticity of his previous power and influence. Was his earlier prominence a genuine reflection of his capabilities, or merely a product of his father’s political clout?

As commentators have pointed out, Babajide’s affairs serves as a fundamental lesson about the nature of power and influence. As it turns out, power is like the reflection on the water. It soon goes away, leaving nothing behind.