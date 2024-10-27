2027: Who’ll Wear the Crown in Lagos Between Abiru, Hamzat, Seyi Tinubu?

Lagos 2027. It’s a sweaty afternoon in the sprawling, bustling city where the traffic is thicker than an Ofada stew and politics is spicier than suya dipped in yaji. The streets of Lagos aren’t just filled with danfos and okadas—conversations are thick with speculation, whispers, and loud declarations about who will take over the state’s top seat when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu bids adieu. The names on every lips? Senator Tokunbo Abiru, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, and surprisingly, Seyi Tinubu. Yes, you read that right—the younger Tinubu has found his way into the political kitchen, stirring pots and cooking up potential power plays.

First up, Tokunbo Abiru, the smooth-talking Senator who has made the transition from banking suits to political agbadas with enviable ease. Lagosians are abuzz about Abiru’s late-night meetings with market leaders, his handshakes lingering longer than the sweet smell of freshly fried puff-puff. Abiru, they say, is like a seasoned egusi soup – rich, strategic, and well-flavoured with the right connections. Some insiders even whisper that he’s banking on his financial acumen to secure the Lagos treasury key, seeing himself as the technocrat Lagos needs for its next phase of transformation. Abiru’s name is mentioned in the same breath as “progress” in the corridors of power, but the rumour mill claims he’s also adept at maneuvering in the shadows—an art essential for the murky waters of Lagos politics.

But hold up – Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, the current Deputy Governor, is not one to be sidelined so easily. Hamzat’s loyalty to Sanwo-Olu has been rock-solid, but don’t be fooled; behind those rimless glasses lies the sharp gaze of a man who has studied the Lagos terrain like an old map of the Lagoon. While Abiru is busy making friends with business elites, Hamzat is reportedly cementing ties with grassroots groups, holding ‘town hall meetings’ that feel more like coronation rehearsals. He’s the quintessential ‘eagle-eyed Yoruba son’, always careful to lay the groundwork, and if the 2023 general elections taught us anything, it’s that Hamzat knows how to turn up the heat when it counts.

And then – whisper this – there’s Seyi Tinubu, the scion of Lagos’ most famous political dynasty. He has quietly been distributing bags of rice emblazoned with his smiling face—a move straight from his father’s old playbook. The streets of Surulere, Mushin, and even the back alleys of Lagos Island have been graced with this silent but heavy rice diplomacy. “Na wa o, Seyi don dey try enter o,” muttered one mama at the Tejuosho Market, clutching her own bag. Is this just a philanthropic gesture, or is he positioning himself as a “Plan B” candidate? After all, in Lagos politics, charity often precedes candidacy.

So, who will wear the crown in 2027? Will it be the banker with a smooth touch, the loyal deputy with grassroots grit, or the son of the silent Lion who’s been learning the ropes? Lagosians are watching, speculating, and as usual, gossiping. Because in this city, power is not just about winning votes—it’s about playing the game, and right now, this trio is doing everything they can to keep us guessing.