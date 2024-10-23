Unilorin 39th Convocation: Tinubu Tasks ASUU, Other Unions Against Destabilising Education Growth, Pitches Dialogue

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday tasked the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) and other unions in the nation’s institutions against engaging in any actions or issues capable of destabilising the educational growth of the country.

Tinubu however urged them to continue to engage in dialogue and peaceful deliberations that would go a long way to enhancing the development of the university education in the country.

Tinubu made the remarks in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Tuesday during the 39th convocation ceremonies of the University of Ilorin.

During the event, over 12,000 graduands were awarded degrees in various faculties of the University.

Tinubu who is also a visitor to the university stated: “My government is committed to uninterrupted academic calendar”.

Represented at the event by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tanko Yusuf Sunnu, Tinubu said: “Let me therefore appeal to the staff members of the nation’s universities to always give peace a chance.

“Our universities, just as the entire nation itself, need peace to ensure prosperity. Gone were the days when universities would be closed down over issues that could be resolved through constructive engagements.

“No one gains anything from the closure of institutions of learning. We have grown beyond that and we should not return to that path”.

The president stated further: “We would not allow that to happen again. Our universities should always be open for continuous quality teaching, research and community service to flourish.

“We would, therefore, ensure that the federal government and our various universities enjoy a new form of good and positive relationship in the interest of the nation and humanity.

“We would also ensure that this fraternity is sustained through honest and consistent open engagement between the government on one side, and the universities on the other.

“It was in this regard that 2009 Re-negotiation Committee between Federal Government and Universities based Associations and Unions under the leadership of Dr. Yayale Ahmed CFR was inaugurated.

“Furthermore, as part of efforts to sustain this, we have effected the payment of four months of the previously withheld salaries of academic staff of universities.

“I have also directed the payment of the withheld salaries of the non-teaching staff of the universities.

“This was purposely done to show the magnanimity of the present administration, despite the activation of the principle of “no work no pay” rule.”

Tinubu further noted: “The federal government has also directed that the payment of salaries of university staff members be removed from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) forthwith.

“This is in response to the consistent pleas of the University trade unions. We will ensure that this removal is effected without further delay”.

President Tinubu congratulated the graduands for their academic achievements, urging them to be proactive in contributing to the country’s development.

“As you step into the real world, the onus is on you to contribute your quota to the greatness of this country. Remember that your existence will only be meaningful if you make positive impacts,” he said.

Tinubu acknowledged the current economic and security challenges facing the country but expressed optimism in the nation’s resilience.

He called on the youth to take on leadership roles, leveraging their intelligence, courage, and integrity to overcome Nigeria’s challenges.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, on his part, urged the graduands to use the newly gained knowledge and skills to contribute positively to the society.

He also charged them to take deep reflection of the huge investments on them by their parents and guardians by making use the exposures provided by their lecturers to take giant strides towards their future endeavours.

Egbewole stated: “Your passion and desire to learn more, unlearn and relearn should start afresh. This first degree in itself is not the end but a comfortable ground to stand and compete globally.

“You must be deliberate about learning and seek for more knowledge in your fields. The real issue is on seconds and minutes of your life not the hours, days and week.

“Take time to reflect and mediate carefully on your actions and inactions. The point is to continuously improve present to yourself your development plan; compete to celebrate your little wins but then track your progress to see how far and how much you have covered.

“Now you are the Unlorin brand and latest product you have gone through the process. The ideal thing is to return to the process to produce products of higher dimensions that is the essence of life, live to make other live, add value and create impact”.

He however used the occasion to list some viable infrastructural development that his administration has embarked upon in the last two years.

Among the projects are commissioning of faculty of Law Library, faculty of Law Professor Suites, faculty of Law Moot Court, Home Economics and Food Science building, Asphalt overlay on the existing road surface from entrance gate to Senate Building (phase 111), Solar Street lights from Senate Building to Students hostels, refurbished University gate donated by Dr. Olusegun Badru and Abuja Liaison Office Guest House.