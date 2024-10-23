Unilever Nigeria Records 46%  Turnover Growth in Q3

Raheem Akingbolu

Unilever Nigeria Plc has released its unaudited interim report for the nine months period ended 30th September 2024.

According to the report, the company recorded a turnover of N103.8 billion in the period under review, which represents 46 per cent topline growth compared to N71.2 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.

Going by the results, the current economic headwinds notwithstanding, the company is believed to have posted an impressive performance judging by its key fundamentals.

The company recorded a gross profit of N42.9 billion for the period, which is 88 per cent increase compared to N22.8 billion reported last year.

Net profit stood at N11 billion for the period , compared to a net profit for the corresponding period in 2023 of N7.5 billion, which is 47 per cent increase.

Commenting, Managing Director, Unilever Nigeria, Tim Kleinebenne, said: “The consistency in our quarter-on-quarter sustained growth and performance remains a testament that with our Growth Action Plan (GAP), we are committed to serving consumers with our best brands to meet their daily needs of improved health and hygiene.

‘‘Unilever Nigeria is pleased with its performance progress riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimisation, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories.”