Osimhen to be in Action as Galatasaray Host Elfsborg

Victor Osimhen who scored a backflip goal good enough to win the FIFA Puska award at the weekend, will be in action this evening when Galatasaray host Swedish side Elfsborg at Rams Park.

It will be the third game of their Europa League campaign as the Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatasaray consolidate on their eighth place with four points in the league phase. Elfsborg are in 16th place with three points after two games and occupy a round of 16 playoff spot.

In earlier games, Galatasaray drew 2-2 with RFS on October 3 in their last game in the Europa League, a match that they failed to win despite having taken a two-goal lead after 38 minutes. Galatasaray also beat PAOK 3-1 in their first game of the Europa League on September 25, a match in which they produced 25 shots and nine big chances compared to PAOK’s seven efforts and two big chances.

Manager Okan Buruk will be thrilled with his team’s Super Lig showing this season considering his side are already five points clear of second-placed Besiktas after just nine league games, although the Black and Whites have only played eight times.

Buruk’s side have won seven and drawn two of their last nine competitive matches and have in fact only lost three times in their 14 games this season, twice in Champions League qualifiers and once in the Turkcell Super Cup final against Besiktas on August 3.

Galatasaray also boast a strong home record having won four of their five most recent matches at Rams Park, and they have also won six, drawn two and lost just one of their last nine home fixtures in the Europa League.