Jigawa Tanker Explosion: Gov Namadi Briefs Tinubu

*Says 181 lives lost to inferno

*Saudi Arabia condoles Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State on Tuesday met with President Bola Tinubu at State House, Abuja, to update him on the recent petrol tanker disaster in Majia town, Taura Local Government Area of the state.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also conveyed its condolences to Nigeria following the devastating explosion that occurred claimed many lives and injured others.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting with Tinubu, Namadi said he was at State House to welcome the president back from his annual leave and thank him for sending a delegation to Jigawa immediately after the tanker incident.

He said Tinubu’s gesture was deeply appreciated by the people of Jigawa State.

Namadi disclosed that the tragic accident claimed 181 lives, with 80 people hospitalised, and 210 families affected.

He said the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau had commenced investigations into the explosion.

The governor stated, “I came to see Mr President, first of all, to welcome him back from his annual leave, and, secondly, to brief him on what happened to us, the tragic tanker accident that happened in Jigawa State, which claimed a lot of lives.

“So I felt it is important to come and brief the president on what happened and what we are doing as a government, and also thank him for sending a delegation to the state immediately the incident happened.

“This action taken by the president was really appreciated by the people of Jigawa State and I feel it is right to come and thank him for that and to brief him about the situation, about where we are and what we are trying to do.”

The governor assured that his administration was providing assistance to families affected, saying the government has covered medical bills for the injured and provided interventions to support bereaved families.

He added that Tinubu had pledged support for the victims and demonstrated solidarity with Jigawa State.

To address the tragedy’s root causes, Namadi said a high-powered committee had been established, chaired by a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), to investigate and advise the government.

He recalled that the president had directed the corps marshal to investigate the incident and develop a lasting solution to prevent similar tragedies nationwide.

Asked if the state government was thinking of prosecution, he said, “Any prosecution will depend on the outcome of the committee’s report.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, signed by Mohammed Alsahabi, the Saudi press attaché, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia expressed sympathy for the victims of the tragic incident and extended its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Nigerian people during this difficult time, and we stand in solidarity with the affected families,” the statement read.

The explosion, which caused significant casualties and injuries, shook the local community and drew widespread attention from both local and international bodies.

In the light of the tragedy, the Saudi Embassy also offered wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident, and assured of its continued support for the people of Nigeria during their time of grief.

“This gesture reflects the long-standing diplomatic and humanitarian ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Nigeria,” the embassy said.

It reaffirmed its commitment to providing any necessary assistance and cooperation in response to the tragedy.