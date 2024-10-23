GIRL UP: Greensprings School Celebrates Girl Child 

In celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child, Greensprings School hosted a ‘Girl Up’ event that brought together students, educators and community leaders to discuss girls’ unique challenges and explore ways to address them.

At the event, students and educators had the opportunity to listen to inspiring keynote speakers who shared their personal journeys and insights on overcoming obstacles towards success.

The speakers emphasised the significance of education and self-belief as vital components in empowering young girls to become confident leaders in their communities.

One of the guest speakers, Mrs. Olivia Adegoke, a parent at Greensprings School and the CEO of Salt and Pepper, stressed the significance of community support in empowering women. “As a community, we must provide the right resources, tools, and education to empower girls and women. We must also inspire our younger girls to believe they can be whoever they want to be,” she said.

Mrs. Chinelo Okoro, the Head of Counseling at Greensprings, stated that “every girl child needs to understand their potential so they can take on leadership roles, not only within the school but in society as well.

“They need to embrace their uniqueness and leadership potential, which is why, as a school, we are proud to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child – because we know that an empowered girl will lead to a better society,” she added.

The event featured student presentations and performances, where girls gave inspiration to the audience through spoken word poetry and music.

The celebration ended with a collective pledge by the attendees to support and uplift girls within different communities, which aligns with the school’s commitment to fostering a nurturing environment where girls can grow into confident and empowered women capable of driving change.

Over the years, the International Day of the Girl Child has served as a platform to address the unique challenges girls face globally, promoting gender equality and empowerment through education and advocacy.