CAF to Decide on Super Eagles’ Airport Hostage Saga in Libya Today

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has said the incident involving Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Libya is being properly investigated and appropriate sanctions will be taken.

Motsepe said this when he addressed the CAF General Assembly yesterday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“When there was a problem with the Nigerian national team in Libya. I will not comment on that (merits) because there is a proper investigation,” the CAF president said.

“But I want to emphasise a principle that we will not tolerate because this is something that has been going on for some time.

“Let me emphasize, forget about the Nigeria and Libya situation because that process is being properly investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

A CAF verdict on the matter is expected soon.

Against the background of the Super Eagles saga in Libya, Motsepe stressed on sportsmanship by clubs and national teams.

“I have heard too many stories of a football club or national team going to a country. You spend hours at the airport, and they ask you about documents,” he said

“Apparently, during COVID, they would look at who the best players are from your team and say those 10 players have COVID-19.

“You tell them that you have just been tested, and they say no, you have COVID. But it’s this lack of sportsmanship that has existed, and we haven’t taken effective action. If there are violations of those regulations and rules, we will take action.

“So, I just want to repeat, we are proud of those nations that treat visiting teams and football clubs with the respect and dignity that they deserve. But also who treat them in the same way that they want to be treated when they visit those clubs. We are reviewing those laws, and we want to emphasise sportsmanship.”