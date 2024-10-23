  • Wednesday, 23rd October, 2024

CAF to Decide on Super Eagles’ Airport Hostage Saga in Libya Today

Featured | 28 mins ago

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has said the incident involving Nigeria’s  Super Eagles and Libya is being properly investigated and appropriate sanctions will be taken.

Motsepe said this when he addressed the CAF General Assembly yesterday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“When there was a problem with the Nigerian national team in Libya. I will not comment on that (merits) because there is a proper investigation,” the CAF president said.

“But I want to emphasise a principle that we will not tolerate because this is something that has been going on for some time. 

“Let me emphasize, forget about the Nigeria and Libya situation because that process is being properly investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

A CAF verdict on the matter is expected soon.

Against the background of the Super Eagles saga in Libya, Motsepe stressed on sportsmanship by clubs and national teams.  

“I have heard too many stories of a football club or national team going to a country. You spend hours at the airport, and they ask you about documents,” he said

“Apparently, during COVID, they would look at who the best players are from your team and say those 10 players have COVID-19.

“You tell them that you have just been tested, and they say no, you have COVID. But it’s this lack of sportsmanship that has existed, and we haven’t taken effective action. If there are violations of those regulations and rules, we will take action.

“So, I just want to repeat, we are proud of those nations that treat visiting teams and football clubs with the respect and dignity that they deserve. But also who treat them in the same way that they want to be treated when they visit those clubs. We are reviewing those laws, and we want to emphasise sportsmanship.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.