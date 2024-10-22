Widows of Late Military Officers Told to Avoid Drugs, Prioritise Mental Health

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

A mental health consultant and founder, Secure the Future International, Dr. Sa’adatu Adamu has advised widows of late military officers to be conscious of their mental health because of the trauma often associated with losing their loved ones.

Adamu gave the admonition at the annual widows’ empowerment event in Abuja, organised by the Support Our Troops Foundation (SOTF) for military widows under the auspices of Military Widows Association (MIWA).

She said: “Taking care of yourself mentally is not selfishness; it is extremely essential so that you can be mentally healthy to take care of others around you.”

Also, the National Coordinator, Nigeria Air Force Widows Association (NAFWA), Mrs. Grace Akpan disclosed that experience had proven that most of the wives of military officers slip into hypertension soon after losing their husbands due to the associated trauma, hence the need for mental health consciousness and management.

According to Akpan, the priorities of late military officers’ widows should be their health and their children, advising them to eschew drugs and alcohol addiction.

She explained that some young widows had been found to indulge in drug addiction and alcoholism soon after the demise of their husbands.

Akpan further advised them to prioritise the upkeep and education of their children, whom she described as worthy investments.

Noting that young widows are vulnerable to rampaging sexual predators and exploiters outside, she advised them to try as much as possible not to be idle, preserve themselves and their dignity and be focused.

Earlier in her address, the founder of Support Our Troops (SOT), Mrs. Funmi Ogbue, underscored the importance of support and empowerment training of late military officers’ widows as a way to honour and recognise the sacrifices made by the fallen military personnel.

Ogbue, who was represented by the the project coordinator, Widows Empowerment programme, Mrs. Ojinika Mba-Kalu, stated that Support Our Troops, Nigeria, was founded with a vision to recognise, honour, and reward the sacrifices of the military, including those who are still alive and those who died in combat.

According to her, since its inception in 2014, SOT has been dedicated to drawing attention to the sacrifices of soldiers and their families and providing them with financial support.

At this year’s empowerment event, widows of fallen military officers, comprising the Army, Air Force and Navy, as well as some orphans, were provided with various food items.

Highlights of the event included testimonies on the experiences of some widows since they lost their spouses.

One of the really emotional testimonies was by Mrs. Azumi Aprezi, a widow who lost her husband and three children the same day 19 years ago.

Aprezi noted that the trauma associated the tragic loss of her husband and three children was unimaginable, underscoring the huge challenges in the aftermath of losing one’s husband, while encouraging her fellow widows to persevere while caring for their families.

In an interview with THISDAY, the National President, Military Wives Association (MIWA), Mrs. Olubunmi Ese-Okiti, said the challenges faced by widows of late military officers were enormous, including abandonment by some friends and close relatives.

However, she advised widows to focus and look unto God, even as she appreciated the wife of the President, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu; the wife of the Chief of Defence of Staff, Mrs. Christopher Musa, and a host of others for their continued empowerment and support to military widows