Van Dijk Holds Talks with Liverpool on New Contract

Liverpool Captain Virgil van Dijk has said he has opened talks with the club about signing a new deal.

The 33-year-old has been at Anfield since January 2018 and his current contract runs out at the end of the season.

“Discussions are ongoing, we will see what happens in the future,” said Netherlands centre-back Van Dijk.

“My full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else.

“What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have started and we will see.”

England international Trent Alexander-Arnold and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah are also out of contract next summer but there has been no update on their situations.

The Reds signed Van Dijk for £75mfrom Southampton and he has helped them win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

Under new manager and fellow Dutchman Arne Slot, he has helped Liverpool to the top of the Premier League this season with seven wins from their opening eight games.

“I feel good, physically, mentally and I am having fun,” added Van Dijk, who was speaking after Sunday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea.

“When it’s time to make a decision, you guys [the media] will know it as well.”

Van Dijk has been instrumental in Liverpool conceding just three goals this season, giving them the best defensive record in the Premier League.