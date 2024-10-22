Tinubu Reaffirms Committment to Education, Youth Empowerment 

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Ilorin, reiterated the resolve of the Federal Government to continue to promote education and youth empowerment.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Malam Yusuf Sununu, spoke at the 39th convocation ceremony of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin).

The president highlighted the Federal Goverment’s resolve to improving the educational system and fostering youth engagement in nation-building.

He emphasised the importance of education in shaping Nigeria’s future, and the role of young graduates in addressing the nation’s challenges.

Tinubu congratulated the graduands for their academic achievements, and urged them to be proactive in contributing to the country’s development.

The president acknowledged the current economic and security challenges facing the country but expressed optimism in the nation’s resilience.

He called on the youths to take on leadership roles, leveraging their intelligence, courage and integrity to overcome Nigeria’s challenges.

Tinubu highlighted the Federal Government’s initiatives to support students and educational institutions, such as the disbursement of student loans, and encouraged the students to take advantage of the scheme.

“The Nigerian Education Loans Fund (NELFUND) has come to stay to provide opportunities and access for students to learn with ease and pay back later,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining an uninterrupted academic calendar, and called for peaceful engagements between university staff and the government.

The president explained that his administration had taken steps to resolve staff shortages in universities, with recent waivers allowing institutions to recruit more personnel.

He commended Unilorin for its remarkable achievements, including being recognised as the most subscribed university in Nigeria, and receiving an award of N500 million from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Tinubu also praised the university for its accomplishments in national and international competitions, and for being awarded the Best Federal University in ICT Integration by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms.

Earlier in his speech, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Unilorin, Mr. Abiodun Aliko, called on the graduands to apply the knowledge gained for the betterment of society.

Aluko acknowledged the important role universities played in shaping the nation and praised Unilorin for maintaining its position as the most sought-after institution in Nigeria.

He observed that the university lhad attracted a diverse student body, including the highest number of foreign students in the 2023 admission programme.

The pro-chancellor commended the establishment of the National Education Loans Fund (NELFUND), which he described as a great relief for students.

Aluko assured the graduands that the governing council, under his leadership, would focus on mobilising resources to ensure Unilorin remained Nigeria’s leading university.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, stated that the school had produced outstanding Nigerians, who had contributed immensely to the nation.

He observed that education should not be confined to textbooks and classrooms, but should transcend academic knowledge, and actively promote ideals that drived societal transformation by fostering critical thinking dialogue and civic responsibility.

The vice-chancellor stated that education should be regarded as a powerful force for positive change expected to equip individuals to challenge existing norms and advocate for progress.

He charged the graduands to continue to seek for knowledge because their degree, in itself, was not the end, but a comfortable ground to attain and compete globally.

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State called on the graduands to embrace innovation and become drivers of positive change as they stepped into the world beyond campus.

AbdulRazaq, represented by the Executive Chairman, Kwara Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Shehu Adaramaja, noted that their hard work had brought them to this significant milestone.

“This great closure of your journey on this campus opens a new chapter in your lives as you explore a new world of challenges and great possibilities,” the governor said.

He emphasised the critical role of education in shaping a prosperous society and encouraged the graduands to leverage their knowledge to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development and beyond. (NAN)

