NNPC Sensitises over 1,000 Auto Mechanics on CNG Adoption

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

As part of its efforts to accelerate the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cleaner and more affordable fuel alternative in Nigeria, NNPC Retail Limited (NRL), has sensitised over 1,000 auto mechanics through a an awareness initiative.

NNPC Retail is a subsidiary of the the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

The sensitisation exercise which took place at the National Artisans and Technicians Conference in Lagos, brought together a large audience drawn from auto mechanics and technicians from across the country, a statement from the company said.

The engagement aimed to demystify the process of converting petrol-powered vehicles to CNG and encourage the adoption of sustainable energy solutions, it added.

In addition to promoting the benefits of CNG conversion, NRL also raised awareness about its Oleum, its lubricant range, known for its performance in both gasoline and CNG-powered vehicles.

The initiative, the NNPC said, also underscores NRL’s commitment to driving the nation’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources while ensuring Nigerian artisans are well-informed about emerging trends in the automotive sector.

“The conference featured practical demonstrations on the technicalities of converting vehicles from gasoline to CNG, providing the mechanics with first-hand insights into the process,” it added.

Speaking at the engagement session, the Executive Director, Retail Operations & Mobility at NRL, Shettima Kukawa, encouraged the mechanics to seek out the necessary skills for CNG conversion, emphasising that it is a growing trend that will shape the future of Nigeria’s automotive industry.

“We believe that sensitising mechanics on the importance of CNG adoption is critical to achieving Nigeria’s long-term energy goals. While this engagement focused on raising awareness, we urge artisans to actively pursue the skills required to contribute to this transformative shift toward cleaner and more affordable fuel options.

“This initiative represents a crucial step in advancing the nation’s transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future,” Kukawa stated.

Responding, the Chairmen of the Motor Mechanics and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MOMTAN) and the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) called for the expansion of the initiative to include even more mechanics and technicians nationwide.

Both associations highlighted the importance of sustained efforts to further support Nigeria’s move toward cleaner energy solutions.

In support of the local automotive sector, the NRL, the statement said, also provided auto mechanics with coveralls, toolboxes, and generators during the event to enhance their business operations and promote sustainability.

It added that the NNPC Retail’s commitment to promoting CNG as an alternative fuel aligns with the broader strategic vision of NNPC Ltd to reduce the environmental impact of Nigeria’s energy consumption while making fuel more affordable for consumers.