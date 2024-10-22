NEPL/Seplat JV Train, Empower 69 Youths in Delta, Edo

*Drive educational devt in communities through SEED initiativeSylvester Idowu in Warri

NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) and Seplat Energy JV has trained and empowered 69 youths in Delta and Edo States as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.



The beneficiaries were trained in various skills ranging from fashion and design; welding and fabrication; hair dressing/cosmetology; Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and catering, amongst others.



In another related development, NEPL/Seplat Energy Joint Venture (JV) have once again reinforced their dedication to advancing education and promoting excellence in its host communities through their flagship initiative, the Seplat Educational Empowerment Drive (SEED).

The initiative, which focused on driving meaningful change through educational interventions in the areas of infrastructure and learning tools/materials, marked a significant milestone at Onyeburu Primary School in Jesse, Delta State, where educators, students, and community leaders gathered to celebrate the distribution of essential educational materials to seven primary schools across Delta State.



Managing Director of Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Ayodele Olatunde, while speaking at the graduation ceremony of the firm’s skill acquisition training scheme over the weekend said the gesture was to empower bright and talented individuals with skills and necessary knowledge.

“We are not just celebrating the completion of a programme, we are witnessing the empowerment of bright and talented individuals who are now equipped with skills and knowledge necessary to make meaningful contributions to their communities and Nigeria at large”, he said.

Mr. Olatunde, represented at the event by the Corporate Communication Manager, Mr. Stanley Okpara, noted that Seplat Energy believed in the transformative power of education and skills development stressing that that informed the drive to promote capacity building, entrepreneurship and sustainable development within its host communities.



“The Seplat Skills Acquisition Training Scheme is one of our flagship programmes aimed at unlocking potential, providing opportunities and fostering a culture of self-reliance” he added.



An elated Seplat boss noted that the event was a testament to what can be achieved when corporate entities, communities and individuals come together with a shared vision.



He congratulated the graduating trainees and their trainers, community leaders for making the programme a success.

A community leader, Chief Mrs. Otitiwo Faith commended Seplat and its partners for the programme aimed at preparing the youths to confidently step into their chosen fields and become and agents of positive change.



Meanwhile, this year’s theme, “Igniting Potential, Inspiring Excellence: Advancing Education for a Brighter Tomorrow,” underscores the JV’s continued commitment to fostering educational development.



Representing the Managing Director, Western Assets, Seplat Energy, Ayodele Olatunde, and Base Manager, Western Assets, Seplat Energy, Kingsley Udebor, Stanley Opara, Manager of Corporate Communications at Seplat Energy, in an address, emphasized the vital role of education in building human potential and promoting sustainable communities.

“At Seplat, we believe education is the bedrock of strong communities and thriving societies,” Opara remarked adding “The SEED programme goes beyond donating learning materials. It’s about sparking a passion for learning and inspiring a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

He urged the students to see themselves as the future, saying, “Everything we do today is to equip you with the tools, confidence, and inspiration to aim higher and achieve greatness. The theme of this event reminds us that excellence is within your grasp.”

The JV donated a variety of essential materials, including lawnmowers, teacher’s chairs, desks, school furniture, bags, textbooks, and exercise books. These items will play a crucial role in enhancing the learning environment and ensuring that students can thrive academically and holistically.

In a show of deep appreciation, His Royal Majesty, King Obukohwo Monday Arthur Whiskey JP, Udurhie 1, the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, praised the NEPL/Seplat JV, saying, “This is one of the most laudable services that Seplat Energy and their partners have rendered to my kingdom since I became king.

“Education is the light, and what I’ve seen here today reflects Seplat’s special regard for our people. Despite the vast area of coverage, Seplat has not forgotten even the farthest communities like ours.”

Mrs. Faith Otitinor, NEPL’s Community Liaison Officer, reaffirmed the JV’s commitment to empowering local communities through education.

Her words: “Our goal is to equip young people with educational skill sets to compete globally, improve livelihoods, and break cycles of poverty. By partnering with local stakeholders, we can create a brighter future for these communities.”

The headmaster of Onyeburu Primary School, Comrade Iwonisa Freeborn, echoed these sentiments: “It is a very good development for Seplat and NEPL to bring this equipment into this school. With the aid of the lawnmower and the books, the students can now focus better on their studies, and parents who cannot afford the textbooks now have the relief of receiving these materials for free.”

Speaking on behalf of the students, primary five pupil Felix Oghenekevwe expressed heartfelt gratitude: “We are very happy to receive these gifts from Seplat. Thank you!”

The NEPL/Seplat JV’s SEED initiative is a core part of its community intervention strategy, dedicated to improving the educational landscape in its host communities.

As the JV continues to make significant strides in building a brighter future for students, it also reaffirms its long-standing commitment to sustainable development across its host communities.