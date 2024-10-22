Lagos Assembly Intervenes in Model College Fee Hike

Following a protest by some Lagos parents over the increase in the boarding fees of the state’s model colleges, the Lagos State House of Assembly has directed the Chairman of its House Committee on Education, Hon. Mosunmola Sangodara, to invite all the concerned stakeholders and report back within a week.

A statement by Eromosele Ebhomele, the Chief Press Secretary to the speaker of the Assembly, said the directive came after the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, met with the protesters at the Assembly gate.

The fees were hiked from N35,000 to N100,000 for the 2024/2025 session which commenced on September 15, 2024.

During plenary on Monday, Obasa said that he had to intervene when he heard the crowd chanting protest songs at the entrance to the Assembly.

He advised the parents to remain calm, assuring them that the matter would be addressed.

Hon. Sangodara (Surulere II) informed the House that the committee had already engaged the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders.

Hon. Shabi Adekola (Lagos Mainland II) also explained that during a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Education and others, it was agreed that the parents should continue paying N35,000 pending further review of the fees.

Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa Constituency II) pointed out that the increment was primarily related to students’ feeding costs. He, however, urged the government to explore ways to ease the financial burden on parents and offer assistance where necessary.

In his contribution, Hon. Bonu Solomon (Badagry I) added that parents had raised concerns that students unable to pay the new fee were not allowed to purchase food within the school premises adding that this had further complicated the situation.

The House is expected to await the report from the education committee before taking further steps.