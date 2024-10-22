Kwara Pays N4b Counterpart Funds to Revolutionise Rural Infrastructure for Agric Devt

* Flag-off 209.77km roadsHammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said his government has paid a total sum of N4billion as counterpart funds in the last five years towards revolutionising rural infrastructure for agricultural development of the state.



AbdulRazaq stated this in Ilorin during the flag-off of the construction, rehabilitation, and upgrade of rural roads totaling 209.77km.

The ceremony was well attended by the members of the National Assembly, speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and other royal fathers, commissioners among others.



The governor noted that, “the road projects are being prosecuted under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), an initiative for which the administration has committed at least N4bn counterpart funds in the last five years”.



RAAMP is jointly funded by the World Bank and French Development Agency, with the state government providing counterpart funds.

AbdulRazaq stated the investments have yielded the 209.77km costed at N19,404,220,675.55 for the benefits of the people.



He said: “This flag-off for the construction, rehabilitation, and upgrade of rural roads spanning 209.77km and connecting 16 local government areas is the fruit of huge investment, strategic planning, our commitment to rural urban development and food security, and our drive for rapid socioeconomic growth and sustainable job opportunities”.



The road projects include Alapa-Hoko (0.7km); Madi-Peke (17.5km); Mandala-Yowere-Agbonna (12.485 km); Gerewu-Eiyekorin- Okoolowo Expressway (3.07km); Panada-Oloro ((5.43km); Inaja-Alaro-Inaja Maliki (6.22km); Ijagbo-Aperun-Adeleke- Igbawere (6.85km); Kpandarako-Ginda-Kusomunu-Kachitako-Tsakpata Lealea- Gulufu Bacita (22.89km); and Lafiagi-Effagi-Putata road (9.53km).



Others are Oko Olowo- SokotoTafatafa -Elere-Owode Oja- Baba Kudu- Akopari- Otte Oja road (23.23km); Odo Ode- Soliu-Arogun-Ikotun-Oke Amin-Rondo-Offa road (22.08km); Babanla-Budo Idowu-Alasoro-Owode- Shagbe (10.53km); Kpada-Gakpan (9.58km); and Yakiru-Tabiru-Kenu rural road (59.69km).



AbdulRazaq said the RAAMP project aligns with the government’s commitment to revolutionize rural infrastructure for agricultural development in the state.



The governor commended the World Bank and French Development Agency (AFD) for providing the fund and the Federal Project Management Unit (FPMU) under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for proper coordination of RAAMP activities in Nigeria.



AbdulRazaq announced that the government will soon award contracts for the construction of three Agro-logistics Centres, one in each senatorial district (Ajase-Ipo, Alapa and Kaiama) and more rural roads that will spread to other LGAs.



“On assumption of office in 2019, our administration immediately paid the first tranche of the counterpart fund. Between 2019 and now, our government has paid the sum of four billion, twenty-six million, eight hundred and ninety-one thousand Naira (N4,026,891,000) as a counterpart fund. No amount was paid before 2019,” he said.



He urged the contractors and consultants to deliver these projects within stipulated time and design specifications, and urged the host communities to support the initiative.



“For these roads to stand the test of time through quality maintenance, I have signed the Rural Access Road Agency (RARA) and State Road Fund (SRF) bills into law. I have also approved the constitution of the Boards of the Agency,” he added.



Senator Lola Ashiru, who spoke on behalf of other members of the National Assembly from the state, said, many states of the federation, except Kwara, have long been benefiting from RAAMP intervention because the previous administrations in the state failed to fulfill the required obligations.



He praised Governor AbdulRazaq for the payment of counterpart funds which is an important requirement for accessing the grant, calling him a lover of the masses.



On his parts, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, described the project as another laudable initiative of the administration that will go a long way to ease access to farm produce and contribute to socio-economic development of the state.



Abdulquawiy Olododo, works commissioner, commended the governor and other key stakeholders for their contributions and tireless efforts that made the day a reality, noting that the project will enhance connectivity, facilitate economic growth, and improve the quality of life for citizens.



“For this year 2024, not less than 170 road projects have been embarked upon across Kwara State with at least 65% of them already completed while others are progressing at an appreciable pace,” Olododo added.

The State Coordinator of RAAMP, Engr Isaac Kolo, said the government’s investments in rural road infrastructure and agro-logistics facilities showed that the governor is visionary, goal-oriented and passionate about the people’s well-being.