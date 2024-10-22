Edo Festival and Awards to Empower Less Privileged in Nigeria, UK 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Nigeria’s most prestigious show, Edo Festival and Awards, is set to make waves this year as it vows to empower the less privileged both within the United Kingdom and back home in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of JJ Barry Conglomerate, Ambassador Ken Odeh, made the declaration in a statement released by his media handler, Fidel Oseghale, in Abuja.

According to him, the annual event, which is the 14th in the series, will celebrate the rich culture and heritage of the Edo people from November 15th to 17th in London.

Ambassador Odeh emphasized that the festival’s commitment is not just to honouring excellence in arts and culture but also to driving social change.

He said: “Our primary goal this year is to channel a portion of the proceeds towards supporting less privileged individuals and families.

“We aim to establish support families with scholarships, vocational training programmes and other initiatives that can make a tangible difference in their lives.”

The festival, according to the JJ Barry CEO, will feature a star-studded lineup of performances, awards for outstanding personalities from all works of life, as well as cultural exhibitions designed to showcase the unique traditions of the Edo people.

Odeh revealed that the event will also include workshops aimed at educating attendees about issues facing marginalized communities in both the UK and Nigeria.

This initiative comes at a crucial time, as many communities are still reeling from the economic impacts of the pandemic.

He added that the Edo Festival and Awards is not just a celebration of plaques but a beacon of hope for many who are struggling.

Odeh concluded the briefing with a call to action, encouraging businesses and individuals alike to support the festivity.

“Together, we can create a brighter future for all, one celebration at a time,” he declared, reinforcing the festival’s mission of empowerment and community upliftment.