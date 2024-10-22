DHQ: Reported Appointment of Acting COAS Not True, Call for Coup Treasonable

*Insists Lagbaja well, set to resume duty soon

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, dismissed as false reports of alleged appointment of an acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

DHQ also described calls for military coup as treasonable.

While warning individuals it claimed were making entreaties to the armed forces to topple the democratically elected government to desist forthwith, DHQ insisted that the army chief, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, was hale and hearty and would resume normal duties at the end of his leave.

A statement by Acting Director, Defence Information (DDI), Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, stated that the authorities had not announced the appointment of any senior officer as the acting COAS, contrary to speculation in the public space.

Gusau further clarified that no such appointment existed within the armed forces, and declared that Lagbaja was still resting as part of his 2024 annual leave.

He said the armed forces were professionally managed and all the service chiefs were performing their duties as stipulated in the constitution of Nigeria.

Gusau said in the statement, “Major General Abdulsalam Bagudu Ibrahim, the Chief of Policy and Plans, is providing routine briefs to the COAS as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

“The DHQ urges individuals spreading unfounded rumours to desist from doing so immediately. The COAS is hale and hearty and will soon resume normal duties at the end of his leave.

“Media organisations are advised to verify information with the appropriate authorities before releasing fake news to the public. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) had only spoken with the COAS a few minutes ago.”

Gusau also stated, “Additionally, those advocating military takeover, as seen in a viral video, should be aware that such actions are treasonable under the constitution.”

The acting DDI said the armed forces were steadfastly committed to the preservation and advancement of the country’s democracy and were loyal to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Gusau said the military remained focused on achieving its statutory responsibilities of protecting the country’s integrity.

He stated the relative peace being enjoyed today was a direct result of the president’s support for the military and the dedication of the military leadership.

“To this end, the AFN (Armed Forces of Nigeria) and relevant security agencies have been mandated to take necessary action against any individual or group advocating unconstitutional changes in the country,” he stated, adding, “The CDS appreciates Nigerians for their support and prayers. Victory is assured.”

DHQ’s response followed trending reports on the health status of the COAS, which had led to his prolonged absence from office.

Earlier, spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, had dispelled a publication that the army had become rudderless following Lagbaja’s absence.

Nwachukwu explained that the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) was coordinating the affairs of the Nigerian Army in the absence of the COAS.