Tanker Owners Urge FG to Fix Oyo-Ogbomosho Highway to Avoid Another Mishap

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The leadership of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) at the weekend called on the federal government to urgently fix the Oyo-Ogbomosho highway to avert the kind of petroleum products explosion in Jigawa, where over 100 persons died.



NARTO’s President, Yusuf Othman, in a letter dated October 18, 2024, addressed to the minister overseeing the Federal Ministry of Works, David Umahi, maintained that urgent immediate attention on the road had become necessary to forestall damage to lives and property.



Titled: “Urgent Attention Needed on Oyo-Ogbomosho Highway,” Othman drew government’s attention to the worsening state of the road, stressing that it was fast becoming impassable.



Othman said: “We wish to commend the federal government for its commendable efforts to rehabilitate roads and highways across the country. However, we write to bring to your esteemed attention the worsening condition of the Oyo-Ogbomosho highway, which has been holding traffic to a standstill for several days.



“There is an urgent and immediate need for accelerated attention on this critical road.”



The NARTO president said the highway plays a significant role in Nigeria’s economic and social development, serving as a key artery for the movement of goods, passengers, and essential services between the northern and southern parts of the country.



Already, he noted that the highway’s deteriorating condition has caused severe gridlock, resulting in extended travel delays, economic losses, and heightened safety risks.



He recalled that the Soun of Ogbomosho, Ghandi Olaoye had to personally assisted with some palliative work to make the road passable at some time in the past.



Othman disclosed that the consequences of the state of the road collapse are felt not just by NARTO members, but by the entire population that depends on the road for their daily activities.



He described the road as perilous, reminding the government of the inflammable products that are stranded in the middle of nowhere and how disastrous their explosion could be.



“We would like to draw your attention, particularly to the risk of traffic gridlocks involving tankers transporting inflammable materials. The potential for accidents is high under the current conditions, and the consequences could be catastrophic.



“As we have sadly seen in the past, most notably with the tragic incident in Jigawa State where more than 90 lives were lost, the failure to address road conditions can lead to unnecessary and preventable disasters. We urge that all necessary actions be taken to avoid a similar tragedy on this vital road.

“Considering this, we respectfully request that your office prioritises the rehabilitation of the highway and fast-track whatever measures are necessary to restore safe, free- flowing traffic. We also recommend that immediate temporary measures be put in place to address the current bottlenecks while more comprehensive repair work is undertaken,” the NARTO leader said.



He expressed confidence in the leadership and commitment of the ministry to the improvement of the country’s road infrastructure, pledging the association’s support for any government’s initiative tailored to bringing lasting solutions to the highway.



Othman said he looked forward to seeing positive developments, reiterating that NARTO members’ safety depends on a swift government intervention.

“We remain confident in your leadership and commitment to improving Nigeria’s road infrastructure and are willing to support any initiatives that would bring lasting solutions to this issue.

“The safety and wellbeing of road users, including our members, depend on swift and decisive action. We look forward to seeing positive developments on this urgent matter,” he stated.