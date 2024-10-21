NECO Warns Against Registration of Candidates By Proxy

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has warned school owners and other stakeholders to desist from enrolling candidates for its examinations by proxy.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Monday by the acting Director, Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani.

Sani said that the council had observed that such fraudulent practice often resulted in identity theft and subsequent parade of fake results.

Determined to eradicate all forms of examination malpractices, he said that the council had put in place some measures to check impersonation in all its examinations.

”Some of the measures include: the use of Biometric Data Capturing Device, use of customised answer booklets and embossing of photograph and date of birth of candidates on the original certificates,” he said.

Sani also said that the NECO e-verify, an on-line platform for confirmation/verification of NECO results, was unveiled in 2023 to reduce these infractions.

He urged members of the public to note that any certificate purported to have been issued by the council, and which could not be verified or authenticated, using the NECO e-verify platform, was fake.

”The council, therefore, calls on state ministries of education and other school owners to ensure that only personal details of genuine candidates are used for registration in all NECO-conducted examinations,” he stated.

Sani further explained that candidates who were found culpable of impersonation in the just-released 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal had had their results withheld.

He said this measure was part of the council’s robust policy to check all forms of examination malpractices. (NAN)