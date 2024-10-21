MY Critics Are Jealous, Envious of My Achievements, Governor Adeleke Declares

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has slammed critics of his administration as jealous and envious of his delivery and performance in the last 23 months, urging them to accept the new dawn of good governance in the state.

At the same time, the state government, has again debunked news that the governor was collecting security votes, asserting that the governor would not collect security votes in line with his avowed declaration on assumption of office.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos after delivering a mini-lecture at the 7th memorial anniversary lecture in honour of the founder of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, St Moses Orimolade, Adeleke said his focus on delivering good governance and serve only public interest worried and confounded the opposition which had failed woefully when it was given the opportunity to govern the state.

According to him, his administration made it a point of duty to deliver on big and small service issues confronting the people of the state across the sectors, explaining that the approach combined thinking big and small at the same time in the best interest of the people.

“We are faithful to the people and our governance agenda, hence our deliveries on infrastructure, health, digital economy, agriculture, Commerce and industry, climate change, education ,sports and workers welfare among others. We got so much done by God and the people.

“To my critics, I emphatise and sympathise with them. When somebody succeeds where you fail, you are likely to be envious and even bitter. That is human nature. But I encourage them to place public interest above private agenda. As for me, I have no option than to succeed,” the governor submitted.

He said the opposition could not understand how his administration has done so much within such a little time, hence their resort to outright fake news, personal attacks and sinning against God by condemning his praise worshiping the giver of power and life.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, in a statement, explained that the opposition was spreading falsehood because it has no hole to pick in the superlative performance of the state governor.

According to him, the opposition was either ignorant or mischievous by deliberately misinterpreting state spending to support security operations and services by security agencies such as the police and Department of State Services, among others.