Minister Tunji-Ojo’s Reforms Modernize Nigeria’s Correctional Service, Align with Global Standards

By Femi Salako

Media Consultant

Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo,Minister for Interior has strongly refuted claims of complacency and highlighted significant strides made under his leadership to reform and modernize the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS). Since assuming office in 2023, the Minister has demonstrated a clear commitment to transforming the system in line with global best practices, ensuring improved conditions for both inmates and correctional personnel.

One of the Minister’s first actions was the release of 4,086 inmates, a move aimed at decongesting the overburdened correctional centres. This initiative was made possible through a fund of N585 million raised via corporate social responsibility efforts, providing options of fines and compensations for minor offenders. This pragmatic step not only reduced the inmate population but also eased the strain on resources, contributing to more humane conditions for those remaining in custody.

Recognizing the need for better living standards within correctional centres, the government has increased the daily feeding allowance for inmates to N1,125, ensuring that their nutritional needs are adequately met. In addition to this, there has been a widespread renovation and modernization of correctional facilities, with the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje, FCT, standing as a prime example. Renovated cells now feature improved conveniences, beds, and access to clean water, in accordance with the United Nations’ Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Offenders (also known as the Mandela Rules).

These upgrades are part of a broader effort to create a more humane environment that supports the reformation and rehabilitation of inmates, aligning Nigeria’s correctional system with international standards.

A major highlight of the Minister’s tenure has been the introduction of an automated correctional system aimed at enhancing security and streamlining inmate management. The implementation of the Correctional Information Management System (CIMS) has transformed the documentation process, ensuring that every inmate is properly tracked and that no one can be detained without a valid warrant from a competent court. This system, integrated with dynamic security measures, has boosted surveillance and offender identification, creating a more secure environment within the custodial centres.

The Honourable Minister has also championed initiatives that give inmates the opportunity to better themselves during their time in custody. Through a collaboration with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), inmates can now pursue formal education, with some even studying at the doctoral level. Additionally, inmates are encouraged to acquire vocational skills, improving their chances of successful reintegration into society upon release.

Medical services within the correctional centres have also been upgraded, with centres now able to offer basic healthcare services. For more complex medical cases, inmates are referred to government hospitals, ensuring their health needs are adequately addressed.

In parallel with improvements for inmates, the welfare of correctional personnel has received substantial attention. The Minister has worked to ensure that their salaries reflect current economic realities, and that promotions occur promptly. Furthermore, correctional officers have benefited from regular training and retraining programs, equipping them with the skills to perform their duties in line with global standards. Personnel have been given opportunities to attend courses, seminars, and conferences both locally and internationally, fostering a more professional workforce.

The Honourable Minister’s dedication to creating a functional, efficient, and humane correctional service has not gone unnoticed. In recognition of his efforts, he was named Public Service Person of the Year 2023 by Leadership Newspaper and has received numerous other awards from national tabloids. His reforms, aimed at aligning Nigeria’s correctional system with international norms, have earned him widespread praise.

The Ministry of Interior remains committed to ensuring that Nigeria’s correctional services continue to improve, providing humane conditions for inmates while fostering rehabilitation and reintegration. The public is urged to disregard any reports of complacency, as the ongoing reforms speak for themselves. Under the Honourable Minister’s leadership, Nigeria is on the path to having a correctional service that can be a model for the rest of Africa and the world. The Minister’s actions are fully in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, reflecting a government dedicated to transparency, reform, and improved governance.