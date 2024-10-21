Makinde to Media: Don’t Allow Nigeria to Slide into One Party State

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has appealed to the media not to allow Nigeria to slide into a one party state.

This was part of his parting shots after a three day retreat for journalists covering the Peoples Democratic Party at the weekend in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to Makinde, ”So you as opinion molders, as people that will let the world know that this is where we’re going, one takeaway from this engagement is that Nigeria must not slide into a one-party state

”Anyway, let’s not slide into a one-party state so that we can give others the opportunity; so you can showcase what is possible in Nigeria’.

”The media, as the society’s mirror and watchdog, must always speak truth to the power, hold government accountable, and keep the political class and other members of the society on their toes.

“The media must ensure that its platforms are not controlled only by those in power or those who have the wherewithal. Just like the public office is held in trust, the public space which the media controls is also held in trust for the people by media practitioners.

“Just as the public office holders should not abuse the trust, media practitioners should not also abuse or misuse the trust,” he said, warning his aides and associates not to speculate on his next political move, because he would do that himself, when the time comes.

Governor Makinde gave an insight how Nigeria could be great again explaining that there was no need for states to go cap-in-hand for federal allocation. Rather, he called on states to engage in a productive economy.

”We must be a productive country. We cannot go cap-in-hand begging for federal allocation,” he said, explaining it was the formula he used to ensure that Oyo State under his watch enjoyed and ensured governance and significant progress in infrastructure development.