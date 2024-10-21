Ighodalo Felicitates Oba of Benin on 8th Years Coronation Anniversary, Birthday 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, has sent warm felicitations to the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, on the occasion of the 8th coronation anniversary of the revered monarch and his birthday celebrations.

In a letter he personally signed yesterday, Ighodalo extolled the sterling qualities of the monarch which he said have endeared him to all and sundry.

“Your enduring efforts towards peace, social development, and progress have solidified your position not just as a custodian of our history, but as a transformative leader for present and future generations,” Ighodalo stated. The letter further read in parts: “Your Majesty, your rule has been characterised by a profound commitment to the preservation of wour cherished cultural heritage; and an uncommon love for your people. Your enduring efforts towards peace, social development, and progress have solidified your position not just as a custodian of our history, but as a transformative leader for present and future generations.

“May this anniversary bring renewed vigor and divine favor upon you and the Kingdom. May you continue to be blessed with good health, long life, and the wisdom to guide the Benin Kingdom.

“With utmost reverence and respect, we join you in celebrating this great day; and wish you a long and fulfilling reign.”