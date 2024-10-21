Ganduje: APC Ready to Capture Southwest

*Sanwo-Olu, Oyebanji, Abiodun storm Ondo, reconcile aggrieved members

Fidelis David in Akure

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday, revealed that the ruling party would capture the Southwest geo-political zone in the next round of elections

He also urged all aggrieved governorship aspirants in the the state governorship primary to close rank ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state, noting that the state must be at the forefront in winning the zone.

Ganduje, who stated these while addressing a stakeholders meeting held in Akure, the Ondo State the APC national chairman disclosed that the party would not reveal its secret in winning the other two remaining states in the next off-cycle governorship elections.

The APC chairman, who led other National Working Committee members of the party to the meeting said, “In this geopolitical zone, we must deliver 100 percent in favour of APC, therefore, Ondo State you must be at the forefront.

“The two other states, I will not reveal our secret but we assure you, we are strategising. Everything must be 100 percent behind President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

While calling on the party leaders in the state to unite behind the incumbent governor and the candidate of the party in the November 16th governorship, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ganduje announced the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Chairman National Campaign Council of the party for the election.

“We have made every arrangement at the national level to have a successful election. We are here to give you hope, encourage you, and that this election is a task that must be done.

“We are encouraged by this large crowd of stakeholders. This shows that there is unity, solidarity, and vigor in the party. Those who contested the primary are not losers because there is no victor and vanquish in the exercise.

“We are expecting 90 per cent total votes in the forthcoming governorship election. Visit house to house, neighbor to neighbor, and ensure that you go round and mobilize people to come out to vote.”

Earlier, Sanwolu, who led other governors and leaders of the party in the zone to the meeting, appealed to aggrieved leaders and aspirants of the party to forget the past and work for the success of the party in the forthcoming poll.

“Regardless of our differences, everybody must come together. We need everybody to get on the bus. The entire party formation has come to unite this family. We are here to tell you that none of you will be left behind.

“Nobody will be taken for granted. You are critical to the delivery of the forthcoming governorship election. The gathering is to embrace all of us.

“It is for all of us to agree. We are here to support, encourage, and appease you. I am happy with the turnout. Let me thank Chief Oke, Isaac Kekemeke, Wale Akinterinwa, and others,” Sanwolu said.

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, reminded the stakeholders that the forthcoming governorship election would be the first election to be conducted under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu in the zone.

According to him, “November 16th is a defining moment for us as a zone. This election would be the first election to be conducted under the leadership of President Tinubu, the first election after the demise of Arakunrin Akeredolu. So, we must preserve what he had worked and labored for. Do this for the President, do this for history, and do this for prosperity.”

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele who also charged the leaders to forget the past, warned that “There is nothing to share in zero. The true heroes of today are Wale Akinterinwa, Oke, Kekemeke, and Jimoh Ibrahim. We cannot afford to win this election.”