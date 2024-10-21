Enugu, Police Insist No Sit-at-home, Assure Citizens of Security

The Enugu State Government has dismissed the ‘illegal’ sit-at-home order by those it described as faceless persons, noting that the state had since gone past that era.



The government, therefore, directed citizens to go about their lawful businesses, as every inch of Enugu State had been well covered by the security agencies and infrastructure to assure security of lives and property.



This was even as the Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police also countermanded the sit-at-home advisory by criminal elements, declaring that any attempt to disrupt peace and security in the state would be met with “decisive action.”



In statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Chidiebere Onyia, on Sunday, the government said: “Our attention has been drawn to a video by a criminal element making the rounds on the social media, advising the people of the South East region to stay at home on Monday and Tuesday this week.



“The Enugu State Government frowns at such impudence. The state has since gone past that dark and ignominious era when criminals and never-do-wells determined when people should go about their lawful businesses or sit at home against their will.



“But for emphasis and sake of clarity, the government wishes to reiterate to our citizens, civil servants, traders, farmers, students business owners that there will be no sit-at-home in any inch of the state. Citizens should go about their lawful businesses.



“The Dr. Peter Mbah administration has demonstrated the will and capacity to keep the state safe. The state has put in place adequate security arrangements and infrastructure to track down and deal with every criminal that wants to test the will of the government and Ndi Enugu on this matter.

“Also, workers and businesses that fail to turn up at their places of work or business will have themselves to blame for sabotaging the effort of the government to maintain law and order in the state,” Onyia stated.



In the same vein, the state police command, in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, has urged the people to go about their lawful duties.



“The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has described the advise and the reasons for a sit-at-home by a criminally-minded and faceless individual as baseless, unwarranted, and a deliberate attempt to incite fear and unrest in the State.



“CP Kanayo emphasises that Enugu State has long moved past such criminally motivated illegal sit-at-home orders or advise, which are often designed to destabilise the social, economic, and psychological well-being of the people under the guise of secessionist agitations.



“The Commissioner encourages citizens to carry on with their lawful activities without fear or intimidation, assuring them that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are fully prepared to maintain peace and security across the State. He warns that any individuals or groups attempting to disrupt public order will be ruthlessly dealt with.



“CP Kanayo also urges parents and guardians to warn their children and wards against being used for any act inimical to the peace and security of the State, warning that the legal consequences of such involvements will be dire.



“Furthermore, the commissioner enjoins residents of the State to stay vigilant, law-abiding, and report suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station. For emergencies, the public can contact the Enugu State Command via the following numbers: 08032003702, 08098880172, 08086671202, or email: infoenugupolice@gmail.com,” the statement read.