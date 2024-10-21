Emeka Offor Foundation Donates N150m to Victims of Jigawa Tanker Explosion

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) has donated ₦150 million to Jigawa State following a devastating fuel tanker explosion in Majiya town, Taura Local Government Area

that claimed over 170 lives and left many injured.

The Foundation also joined a high-powered delegation of governors and deputies from the northern states, led by the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya on a condolence visit.

The delegation included the Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammed, and Deputy Governors representing Katsina, Taraba, Borno, Kebbi and Yobe states.

Speaking at the commiseration visit, SEOF’s Chief of Staff, AIG Chris Okey Ezike Rtd, who represented the Founder – Sir Dr Emeka Offor- expressed the foundation’s solidarity with the people of Jigawa State during the trying period.

He said the foundation firmly stood with the government and people of Jigawa State in the tomes of difficulty.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian Governors Forum, governor Yahaya pledged continued support to Jigawa State.

The Forum’s members had collectively agreed to contribute ₦50 million each to support the state’s recovery efforts.

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, including a previous ₦100 million donation from the Kano State government, assuring that all funds would be properly utilized to support victims and their families.