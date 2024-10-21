DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION, CULTURE, TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

A successful digital transformation rests on a harmonious balance between culture, technology, and innovation, argues TOPE FASORANTI

The Fourth Industrial Revolution, characterised by rapid technological advancements, has brought unprecedented changes across industries. Digital transformation has become a crucial strategy for organisations aiming to remain competitive and relevant in this dynamic landscape. In finance, the revolution is epitomised by the rise of fintech firms; in manufacturing, robotics dominate; while in agriculture, the Internet of Things (IoT) has transformed traditional practices. Companies worldwide are recognising the need to embrace digital technologies, thereby reinforcing the drive for comprehensive digital transformation.

Salesforce defines digital transformation as “the process of using digital technologies to create new or modify existing business processes, culture, and customer experiences to meet changing business and market requirements” (Salesforce, n.d). This essentially means using emerging technologies to adapt to ever-evolving customer expectations and market dynamics.

However, digital transformation has become somewhat of a buzzword, particularly in the financial services sector, where many banks have invested heavily in new technologies and systems leveraging cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI). But is investment in technology alone enough to achieve genuine transformation? This article explores the three critical pillars underpinning successful digital transformation across industries: Culture, Technology and Innovation.

Culture: The Foundation of Transformation

Culture encompasses the shared values, norms, and practices within an organisation. It dictates the way employees interact, make decisions, and embrace change. Any successful digital transformation begins with a cultural shift that aligns with the organisation’s strategic vision and goals. It is about reshaping mindsets, reimagining workflows, and creating an environment conducive to digital adoption.

Cultural change can be challenging. Consider the initial resistance to hybrid working models before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a global shift. Today, many financial institutions driving digital transformation rely on hybrid teams of staff and consultants. This demonstrates that cultural transformation must be deliberate and responsive to external and internal realities.

The greatest challenge in cultural transformation lies in overcoming entrenched mindsets. As the adage goes, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” Traditional ways of working with rigid departmental structures, compartmentalisation, and the prevalence of closed office spaces are incompatible with the collaborative, agile approaches needed for digital innovation. Restructuring teams into open spaces to foster co-creation may initially be a cultural shock but is necessary for sustainable change.

Effective cultural transformation requires a clear articulation of goals, leadership support, and careful management of emotions and resistance. Mid-level managers must be patient and adaptable, while senior executives must allocate time and resources to champion this change. Once the team aligns with the organisation’s digital vision, it lays a solid foundation for the next stage of the transformation journey.

Technology: The Enabler of Change

Technology is the second pillar of digital transformation. Over the course of industrial revolutions, technological advancements have catalysed major shifts: the mechanisation of production in the First Industrial Revolution, the widespread use of electricity in the Second, and the advent of electronics and IT in the Third. The Fourth Industrial Revolution, however, has ushered in an era of unprecedented velocity, marked by rapid progress in AI, cloud computing, data analytics, and robotics, among others.

Given the pace of change, organisations risk deploying obsolete technology if they take too long to implement. Conversely, hasty deployments without adequate planning can expose systems to cyber threats. Therefore, many organisations now employ agile methodologies to iteratively develop and deploy technology solutions that can evolve alongside the market.

For technology to drive transformation, it must align with the organisation’s environment, vision, and regulatory constraints. In some jurisdictions, regulatory mandates such as requirements for local data centres heavily influence technology decisions. Moreover, the successful deployment and adoption of new technologies require active engagement and buy-in from all stakeholders. Failure to secure this can lead to internal sabotage, delayed implementations, and limited utilisation of new systems.

A common pitfall is the deployment of technology without a clear purpose or user training. There have been instances where IT departments introduced new software that remained unused simply because end-users were unaware of its existence or lacked the skills to navigate it. Proper stakeholder identification, engagement, and training are critical to successful technology deployment and utilisation.

Innovation: The Visible Outcome

Innovation is the third and most visible pillar of digital transformation. It is the outward manifestation of creativity, supported by the right culture and technology. Innovation encompasses new products, services, platforms, and internal processes, reflecting an organisation’s ability to adapt and lead in the digital space.

True innovation starts internally. For example, many financial institutions strive to eliminate paper-based processes in customer-facing activities but still rely heavily on manual paperwork internally. Such inconsistencies hinder the full realisation of digital transformation. Internal processes must reflect the organisation’s commitment to innovation before these values can be effectively translated into customer-facing solutions.

Moreover, product innovation should be driven by a deep understanding of customer needs, rather than by a desire to stand out. A unique product is only as valuable as its relevance to users. Rapid time-to-market is essential, given the speed at which technology evolves. Organisations must therefore maintain a balance between novelty and practicality, ensuring that every innovation genuinely adds value to the end-user.

Digital transformation is not a one-time project but an ongoing journey requiring a holistic approach. Many organisations falter in their digital transformation efforts due to poor adoption of one or more of these foundational pillars such as culture, technology, and innovation. For organisations embarking on this path, the following recommendations are essential: Start from the Top: Executives must have a clear understanding of digital goals and demonstrate a commitment to change.

• Cultural Alignment: Clearly defined cultural goals, transparent communication, and patience in driving these changes are crucial.

• Continuous Learning: All team members must be willing to learn, unlearn, and relearn to keep pace with digital change.

• Reskill and Retrain: Replace fears of redundancy with robust reskilling programmes. Human Resource Management must be deliberate in planning, training and development.

• Right Technology Fit: Ensure technology is deployed by the right team, with comprehensive stakeholder engagement.

• Internal Competency Building: Even if external vendors are used, build internal competencies to manage the technology post-deployment.

• Align with Vision: The organisation’s strategic vision should guide the selection of technological solutions.

• Cybersecurity Focus: Cybersecurity must be prioritised in every aspect of tech deployment.

• Customer-Centric Design: Products should be designed around user needs and tested iteratively through market research and focus groups.

• Comprehensive Support: A good product is not enough without excellent support services.

• Adaptability: Understand that customer expectations will evolve; today’s premium solution could become tomorrow’s baseline.

In conclusion, a successful digital transformation journey rests on a harmonious balance between culture, technology, and innovation. Organisations that effectively integrate these three pillars will not only keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution but also set new benchmarks for success.

Dr. Fasoranti is a Financial Consultant and a former Executive Director at Zenith Bank