Colgate’s Unforgettable Journey on Big Brother Naija: An Appraisal

Colgate decided to take their goal of reiterating the importance of good oral hygiene to Nigerians a notch higher by leveraging the huge platform of entertainment which Big brother Naija has for the first-time this year.

The brand’s impact started right off as the show premiered and housemates stepped into the house – Colgate’s strategic placement of its branding inside was unmissable for both the housemates and the viewers. The tooth-shaped stools were a hit, not just because they were playful, but because they aligned perfectly with Colgate’s mission: keeping teeth strong and healthy.

It was a smart, visually engaging way to integrate the brand into the housemates’ daily routines. Colgate also made it easy for the housemates to maintain their oral hygiene and integrate it into their lifestyle with steady supply of both their herbal and maximum cavity protection toothpastes.

Outside the house, Colgate didn’t miss a beat in engaging its digital audience and housemates’ fans as the show progressed with incentivized weekly trivia about the activities in the house and the celebration of some key moments of the housemates. The brand’s partnership with Olori Supa Girl on X made it possible for fans to catch up on all the Big Brother action while staying connected to Colgate’s mission of promoting good oral hygiene. Olori Supa Girl’s witty commentary and fun recaps gave the audience a front-row seat to everything happening in the house, including how Colgate’s presence played into the mix.

The sixth week of the show was when Colgate really got the chance to shine the brightest with its task which effectively demonstrated the brand’s functionality by creatively designing the task to have three sections where each section of the task showed how Colgate promotes fresh breath, strong teeth and fights cavities in a fun and engaging way. When housemates got their merchandise, conversations started online about the design of the outfit and the heartfelt personalized messages for each of the housemates. The housemates now proceeded to draw their team names from the slot as they were required to be paired for the whole task. The team names were Team Healthy gum, Team Dental Checks, Team Calcium In, Team Gum protection, Team Strong Teeth, Team Yanga Smiles, Team Zero Cavity, Team Fresh Breath, and Team Bright smile.

Each group then proceeded to the first task which was a quiz to test the housemate’s oral hygiene knowledge before proceeding to fixing a smile game that was timed at two minutes for each team to complete the face of a caricature face. The final round of the task was an obstacle where each team had to carry a life size giant toothbrush without dropping it through a series of different obstacles with the aim of completing the task with the earliest time. Ultimately, Team Fresh Breath, with Sooj and Chizoba, clinched the winning spot and secured their spot as the brand’s champions.

All in all, Colgate’s First Big Brother sponsorship was impactful, memorable and certainly left its mark through the brand’s creative integration into the show, from product placement to task day, and amplification online has highlighted the importance of oral care in a fresh, engaging way to viewers and housemates undoubtedly.