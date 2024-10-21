BUILDING LEADERS FROM WITHIN

LINUS OKORIE tells how Elliot Hill went from being an intern to Nike’s CEO

It is no secret that companies today face a pressing challenge: the search for strong, visionary leadership. With global markets, shifting faster than ever, organizations cannot afford to wait for the perfect leader to walk through the door. Instead, they must focus on building leadership from within—harnessing talent, developing it, and preparing future leaders for the highest levels of responsibility.

This is where Nike, one of the most recognizable brands on the planet, stands out. Nike did not find its CEO, Elliot Hill, on a traditional corporate recruitment drive, nor did it poach him from a rival company. Instead, Hill began his journey at Nike as an intern—a fresh graduate of Sports Administration from Ohio University—and spent 32 years growing through the ranks, armed with ambition, raw talent, and a thirst for growth.

The corporate world is filled with statistics that reveal the depth of the leadership gap. Even industry research and business literature highlight the issue, underscoring how this leadership gap threatens the ability of businesses to sustain long-term, multi-generational growth. According to a 2021 Deloitte report, 86% of organizations believe leadership is one of their most pressing challenges, yet only 13% feel confident in their ability to build effective leaders within. Many companies rely heavily on external hires to fill leadership roles, often overlooking the talent and potential already present within their ranks.

This constant external search for leadership can be costly, both financially and culturally. Hiring externally for top positions disrupts company culture, as new leaders often take time to adapt. Even worse, organizations risk losing talented individuals who could have risen to these roles but never received the opportunity or training to do so. This reliance on external hires is often a direct result of the lack of a robust leadership development structure within the company, which leaves internal talent untapped and unprepared to step into leadership roles when the need arises.

Elliot Hill’s story could have been an all-too-common corporate tale: an ambitious intern who works hard but eventually hits the ceiling, held back by a lack of internal growth opportunities. Fortunately, Nike’s leadership culture is anything but common. Rather than overlook Hill’s potential, he was given the responsibilities that tested and refined his journey to the top of the corporate ladder.

What made Nike different? Unlike many corporations that primarily seek to develop external hires or focus solely on high-level talent for leadership positions, Nike’s commitment to internal growth is embedded in its DNA. The company recognized that leadership is not just about technical skills or managerial experience. It is about understanding the company’s ethos, values, and long-term vision. And who better to embody these than someone who has grown within the company?

Nike’s leadership model revolves around identifying and cultivating leadership potential early in an employee’s career, long before they take on executive responsibilities. By focusing on internal talent development, Nike has created a leadership pipeline that builds stronger leaders who understand the company from the ground up.

Nike’s culture fosters leadership at all levels, not just through formal training programs, but through a supportive and empowering environment, that encourages growth. This shows that when the right systems are in place, organizations can groom their employees into business leaders. Let us break down the core elements of how you can learn from this strategy to develop future leaders.

By considering specific criteria, it is seen that Nike’s internship program is not merely a corporate formality or a short-term, coffee-fetching stint. Rather, it is a strategic initiative designed to expose young talent to real-world challenges and offer opportunities to demonstrate leadership early on. Interns at Nike are given substantial responsibilities and allowed to contribute meaningfully to ongoing projects, which lays the groundwork for future leadership.

Interns and entry-level staff should do more than just observe or assist—they should be actively participating in projects that require strategic thinking and collaboration. This early exposure to the company’s operations and leadership philosophies will help them understand the nuances of the company’s vision and values. Internship and trainee programs should be deliberately structured to be immersive, growth-oriented experiences that provide young professionals with the tools and guidance to eventually step into leadership roles.

Nike’s decision to invest in Elliot Hill was not a one-time occurrence. The company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to identifying high-potential individuals and providing them with the resources to succeed. More importantly, they cultivate a culture of mentorship, pairing promising individuals with experienced leaders for guidance. Hill’s early years were spent in sales, where he held various roles for over a decade. In 2000, Hill was promoted to Vice President of EMEA Sales and Retail, and from there, his rise through the ranks continued steadily. In 2003, he became Vice President and General Manager of USA Retail, followed by Vice President of USA Commerce in 2004. His progress did not stop there—by 2006, Hill was Vice President of Global Retail, and in 2010, he took on the role of Vice President and General Manager of Nike North America.

Nike’s commitment to his growth became even more evident as Hill transitioned to President of Geographies and Sales in 2013, then to President of Geographies & Integrated Marketplace in 2016, before eventually becoming President of Consumer & Marketplace from 2018 to 2020, overseeing Nike’s global operations and marketing strategy. Through each role, Hill’s leadership was shaped by the company’s unwavering dedication to his development. For organizations looking to build strong internal leaders, the lesson is clear: growth requires not just identifying talent but continuously nurturing it through mentorship, opportunities, and strategic leadership roles over time.

Elliot Hill’s ascent to the CEO position is a testament to Nike’s belief in internal growth. For companies, internal promotions send a powerful message: loyalty and hard work will be rewarded. This boosts employee morale and retention while also fostering a sense of ownership and accountability among future leaders. When employees see a clear path to advancement within the company, they are more likely to stay engaged and committed to its success.

According to Thomas Roulet, professor of organizational sociology and leadership at the University of Cambridge’s Judge Business School, staying in the same organization may offer fewer opportunities for advancement compared to moving elsewhere. He explained that firms tend to go for “shiny external newcomers” for CEO positions. Additionally, employees know that moving between jobs can increase their salary and future prospects due to the diversity of experiences gained.

Business leaders should focus on creating a culture that prioritizes internal promotions. Recognize the value of home-grown talent and ensure that employees have access to the resources they need to grow. By promoting from within, companies can build a leadership team that is not only skilled but also deeply connected to the company’s values and vision.

One of Nike’s greatest strengths lies in its ability to create a culture where leadership is not just for those at the top or within management. Leadership at Nike is seen as a quality that can (and should) be developed at every level of the organization. Leadership is not always about titles or authority—it is about influence, vision, and the ability to inspire others. Therefore, encourage your employees to take ownership of their roles, make decisions, and lead initiatives, regardless of their position within the company. This will unlock the full potential of their teams and cultivate a new generation of leaders.

Okorie MFR is a leadership development expert spanning 30 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre.