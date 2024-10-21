ASR Africa  Graduates Katsina Students on Entrepreneurial Skills

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The ASR Africa has mentored and graduated 40 mentees from its mentorship programme in Al-Qalam University, Katsina, to evolve the students’ talents into a business entity or craft that will give them financial freedom, thereby contributing to job and wealth creation in the country.

The three-month cutting-edge mentorship programme designed exclusively for the young female students of the Al-Qalam University ended last Thursday with a ceremonial closeout in the institution.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ASR Africa, Dr. Ubon Udoh, said the mentorship programme is aimed at advancing the course of the girl-child in STEM education and entrepreneurship.

He said the mentees were mentored on three thematic areas of career development, personal, and entrepreneurial development, and urged the beneficiaries to have a strong determination to live their dreams.

He encouraged the mentees to utilise all they have learned from the three months mentorship programme and continue to engage as much as they could with the ASR Africa team whenever they feel stuck.

Udoh added that the benefits of human capital development cannot be overemphasised because it enhances productivity, skill development, improved morale and innovations.

He said: “The ASR Africa Mentorship Programme is one of the impactful initiatives of Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, the founder and chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa for the education sector in Nigeria. The programme focused on three thematic areas of career, personal, and entrepreneurial development.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of Al-Qalam University, Prof. Nair Musa Yauri, commended the Chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his unwavering commitment and support to tertiary institutions in the country.

Being a beneficiary of the N250 million grant of ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme 2022/2023, the vice chancellor applauded the management of ASR Africa for adding value to the quality of education being delivered by the institution.

He commended ASR Africa for organising and facilitating the mentorship programme for their final year students, adding that he is confident that the students have acquired sufficient and requisite knowledge to reach their full potential.

On her part, the Social Development Specialist of ASR Africa, Edidiong Idang, the ASR Africa was established in 2021 to provide sustainable solutions to developmental issues affecting health, education and social development in Africa.

She added that ASR Africa also mentored and graduated female students at the Federal College of Education, Technical (FCET) in Gusau, Zamfara State, with a view to helping them find new unique and innovative ways to solve developmental challenges.

One of the mentees, Fatima Mahmud, expressed gratitude to ASR Africa for the mentorship programme, and the mentors for devoting their time and resources to educate and inspire them to greater heights.

The 40 mentees were presented with certificates of completion, and the ASR Africa Achievers Award at the end of the programme, which brought together female mentors from different walks of life, including the United Nations committee members, global experts from the Middle East, business professionals, media experts, and the ASR Africa subject matter specialists.