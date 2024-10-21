APC Women Leader Congratulates Oba of Benin on 8th Coronation Anniversary, 71st Birthday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Women Leader, Dr. Mary Alile Idele, has felicitated Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II, on his 8th coronation anniversary and 71st birthday.

In a statement on Monday, Dr Adiele noted that the Oba’s commitment to nurturing the values of the rich Benin Kingdom had inspired her and strengthened community bond among people.

The statement read: “As we celebrate this significant milestone, we reflect on the invaluable contributions of the Oba in promoting peace, unity and cultural heritage within the Benin Kingdom and beyond. His commitment to nurturing the values of the rich Benin culture has inspired many and strengthened community bonds.

“We celebrate not only the Oba’s remarkable journey as a monarch, but also his unwavering dedication to the development of the people. His leadership has been instrumental in ensuring that the history and traditions of the Benin people are preserved and celebrated.

“On behalf of the National Women’s Wing of the APC, we wish His Royal Majesty continued good health, wisdom and strength, as he leads with grace and dignity. May this year bring even more accomplishments and joy to the Benin Kingdom under his stewardship.

“Congratulations once again to the Oba of Benin on this joyful occasion!

Oba ghato kpere, Ise!”